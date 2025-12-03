// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only).
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Tourist pleased with attention S’poreans give her baby but unhappy that so many take pics without permission

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A woman took to Reddit after experiencing mixed feelings about how her eight-month-old baby was treated by locals during a recent visit. On the one hand, she seemed to be delighted at the positive attention her baby got. On the other hand, she was unhappy that so many people took photos of the baby.

In a post from earlier this week on r/askSingapore, u/HugeArtichoke1001 wrote, “Something that took me by surprise was the admiration and attention locals gave my baby. Young girls, young men, older men… every second person would smile at my baby, nudge their friends to look, and even stop to say hello. This was really sweet and heartfelt.”

However, the mum wrote that a “ridiculous” number of people filmed or took photos of her child without asking for her consent, which “made me feel so uncomfortable but often was sadly out of my control.”

When people did ask for permission to do so, she always “respectfully declined.”

“I am curious to know if this is standard in Singapore when it comes to babies? This isn’t really the norm where I come from, especially taking photos/filming without consent,” the post author asked.

Based on stories shared online, there appears to be a significant difference between how babies are treated in public in some Western and Asian countries. In the United States, for example, some people have complained when babies or young children have made noise in restaurants or on flights, and adult-only spaces have become more common.

In some Asian countries, including Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines, visitors have been surprised when strangers not only compliment their babies but also amuse them when they are fussy or even offer to hold them so that their parents can have a meal.

Some comments on the post reflect this, although they pointed out that it’s mostly the elderly who dote on babies.

“Most old people in SG love young kids because it reminds them of their own grandkids or those who don’t have grandkids. My grandma would always look at other people’s toddlers and smile at them,” one wrote.

“If your kiddo is cute, go anywhere, and they become super popular, especially the charming ones that wander around being all dopey and adorable and curious about everything. If your toddler starts to throw a tantrum, then watch only the grizzled aunties and uncles attempt to soothe, whilst everyone else runs,” another added.

“Yes, normal behaviour here in SG, especially in heartlands or with middle-aged to older folks around. Nothing like a kid to bring a quick smile to the most jaded ah cek or ah soh,” a third shared.

As for picture taking, commenters said that it’s not uncommon in Singapore, but parents can and should do something about it and set boundaries.

“Unlike in Europe, etc, it’s not the norm to ask for permission when taking photos, especially of children of any age. This is partly due to how ‘safe’ Singapore is. Though most would comply if you ask them to delete the photos or videos taken of your baby,” a Reddit user wrote.

“Gushing over babies is normal, but taking photos or videos of them is not and should NOT be normalised. Some ppl can be too self-centred to realise what they’re doing is breaching someone else’s privacy. I would very firmly say, please do not take photos of my baby or me,” advised another. /TISG

