SG mums agree with angry TikToker who said there should be a ‘DO NOT TOUCH MY BABY’ sign

SINGAPORE: A woman took to TikTok to vent her frustrations with strangers who come up to her and touch her baby son without permission, at the same time asking for advice from others who have been in the same situation.

The Sept 24 video from @lryjewels appears to have resonated with many others, since it has gotten over 82,000 views and more than 240 comments, especially from mums who’ve experienced the same thing.

The post author wrote that the unwanted attention her baby receives mostly comes from aunties and uncles in their 40s, 50s, and older.

“They LOVE to touch our babies, leh!” she said, adding that she doesn’t understand it as they don’t even belong to the same family.

She went on to talk about her worst encounter of the kind, when her son had been sleeping in his stroller with the cover down. When he woke up and began to cry, she went over to push the cover back, but before she could do so, a random older woman suddenly rushed up to her to “help” her open the stroller, saying, “baby, eh, baby ah.”

“AUNTY. EXCUSE ME. WHO ARE YOU???” she said in Chinese. “I honestly think that was really super duper ridiculous.”

Aside from touching, her baby has also gotten uncalled-for comments, including an uncle on the MRT who said to his wife that her baby must be formula-fed because of the baby’s size.

Others really “cross the line,” grabbing the baby’s leg just because it’s “quite chubby,” she added.

“Sorry, this is my baby, leh,” the post author said.

While she appreciates people finding her baby cute, for this young mum, it’s definitely a matter of hygiene, since no one knows how clean another person’s hands are or what they’ve touched before they touch the baby.

Aside from that, they’re strangers, not friends or family members. And, as much as she wants to prevent people from touching her child, sometimes they’re just too quick and they’ve touched him even before she’s had a chance to say anything.

Other mums shared similar “horror” stories.

“I had to push an uncle’s hand away because he was this close to touching Aurora’s face, when I already told him not to even touch her hand. Uncle please. You want me to touch your face instead?” one wrote.

“Some auntie touched my babies, I sounded them off and they say ‘Cannot touch, dun bring them out la.” Some people just really too much la,” another chimed in.

“Once, someone literally came up to my stroller, opened the canopy while my baby was sleeping, just to check if there was a baby inside. My canopy goes all the way down to the bar, but there’s still a small gap. And people have even put their eyeballs there like it’s a peephole (teenagers too!), some were even coughing!” a TikTok user wrote.

“Went to a restaurant & the staff was cleaning our table halfway, then kept looking at my baby, commenting he’s very cute, etc. and proceeded to touch his face while wearing the cleaning gloves… oh God I almost died with anger,” a mum shared. /TISG

