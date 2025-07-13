JB mother accidentally left four-month old baby in locked car; police issue warning after successfully rescuing infant

MALAYSIA: A four-month-old baby was rescued from a locked vehicle this week after the child was accidentally left inside a car parked under the sun in Johor Bahru.

According to the local press, the infant’s mother had driven to a nearby supermarket to do some shopping. Upon returning to the car, the woman discovered that the vehicle was locked with her baby still strapped inside. Panicked, she immediately sought help and called the police.

Two officers from the Crime Prevention Patrol unit at Taman Setia Indah Police Station were dispatched to the scene. They arrived alongside a locksmith to attempt an urgent rescue.

The station said in a Facebook post on Friday (11 July), “Upon arrival at the location, members on duty together with a locksmith took quick action to open the door of the entangled vehicle while waiting for members of the Department of Fire and Rescue Malaysia (JBPM) to arrive.”

Photos released by the station show a visibly distressed young woman, believed to be the mother, clutching her hands to her chest and watching anxiously as the locksmith worked to open the car door.

Thanks to the swift intervention, the baby was safely retrieved from the vehicle without injuries. Authorities reported that the child was in stable condition despite having been exposed to heat inside the car.

Police have since issued a stern warning to the mother regarding the dangers of leaving a child unattended, even for a brief period.

“Members of the Crime Prevention Patrol of Taman Setia Indah Police Station have given a stern warning to the mother of the infant not to repeat negligence that can endanger life, especially the act of leaving the infant unattended in the vehicle,” the statio said.

The authorities also took the opportunity to remind the public about the potentially deadly consequences of such oversights.

“Taman Setia Indah Police Station calls on the public to be always aware and responsible towards children’s safety because negligence even in a short period of time can invite big risks,” they added.