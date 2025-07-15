// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Toto jackpot swells to $10 million after three draws without a winner

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: The Toto jackpot has grown to an eye-watering $10 million for the next draw on Thursday (Jul 17) as no one has clinched the top prize in the past three consecutive draws.

According to Singapore Pools, there were no winners in the first prize group during the draws held on Jul 7, 10, and 14. As a result, the unclaimed prize money has been rolled over and accumulated.

This marks the seventh time in 2025 that the jackpot has hit the $10 million mark.

Under Toto’s rules, when the first prize remains unclaimed for three draws, the jackpot continues to snowball, but if it still remains unclaimed after the fourth draw, the total prize amount will not be carried forward again and will instead be distributed evenly among winners in the next prize group.

If no one secures the Group 1 prize on Thursday, the entire accumulated amount will be shared among those who win Group 2.

See also  Kind soul finally claims biggest US lottery jackpot of US$1.54 billion

Yesterday’s draw on Jul 14 produced the winning numbers 2, 8, 19, 29, 38, and 41, with an additional number of 20. Although thousands of participants won smaller prizes in the lower tiers, the coveted top prize remained elusive.

Singapore Pools advises participants to play responsibly and reminds the public that official tickets should only be purchased from authorised retailers or through its website and app.

