Toto jackpot has grown to over S$10 million yet again

SINGAPORE: An estimated jackpot of S$10 million is up for grabs in today’s (Aug 28) Toto draw, after three consecutive draws yielded no winners.

This evening’s draw marks the ninth cascade draw of the year. The last such draw was held on Jul 31, when a single S$1 ticket bought online scooped a record S$12.8 million.

Under Toto’s rules, when the first prize remains unclaimed for three draws, the jackpot continues to snowball; however, if it still remains unclaimed after the fourth draw, the total prize amount will not be carried forward again and will instead be distributed evenly among winners in the next prize group.

If no one secures the Group 1 prize on Thursday, the entire accumulated amount will be shared among those who win Group 2.

In July, the jackpot of more than S$12.76 million was divided equally among the 12 winning bets in the second group after no one claimed the top prize for the fourth draw in a row. Each bet received S$1.186233 million, making each Group 2 winner a millionaire overnight.

According to Singapore Pools, the current jackpot has snowballed steadily over the past week, from more than S$1.2 million on Aug 18 to nearly S$3 million on Aug 21 and about S$5.8 million on Aug 25.

The draw will take place tonight at 9:30 p.m. Singapore Pools advises participants to play responsibly and reminds the public that official tickets should only be purchased from authorised retailers or through its website and app.