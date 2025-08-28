// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, August 28, 2025
30 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: WM Commons
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Toto jackpot has grown to over S$10 million yet again

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: An estimated jackpot of S$10 million is up for grabs in today’s (Aug 28) Toto draw, after three consecutive draws yielded no winners.

This evening’s draw marks the ninth cascade draw of the year. The last such draw was held on Jul 31, when a single S$1 ticket bought online scooped a record S$12.8 million.

Under Toto’s rules, when the first prize remains unclaimed for three draws, the jackpot continues to snowball; however, if it still remains unclaimed after the fourth draw, the total prize amount will not be carried forward again and will instead be distributed evenly among winners in the next prize group.

If no one secures the Group 1 prize on Thursday, the entire accumulated amount will be shared among those who win Group 2.

In July, the jackpot of more than S$12.76 million was divided equally among the 12 winning bets in the second group after no one claimed the top prize for the fourth draw in a row. Each bet received S$1.186233 million, making each Group 2 winner a millionaire overnight.

See also  8 lucky punters take home S$19.4 million Toto jackpot

According to Singapore Pools, the current jackpot has snowballed steadily over the past week, from more than S$1.2 million on Aug 18 to nearly S$3 million on Aug 21 and about S$5.8 million on Aug 25.

The draw will take place tonight at 9:30 p.m. Singapore Pools advises participants to play responsibly and reminds the public that official tickets should only be purchased from authorised retailers or through its website and app.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore drops from 5th to 6th most peaceful country in the world but retains title as Asia’s most peaceful nation

SINGAPORE: The 2025 Global Peace Index (GPI) has ranked...

President Tharman applauded for taking Scoot flight home from Ipoh

SINGAPORE: In a world where the rich and influential...

S Iswaran’s daughter is no longer a Singapore citizen

SINGAPORE: According to the Aug 22 edition of the...

Hidden in plain cans: ICA foils bid to smuggle 4,700 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers stopped...

Business

Owner of newly MOP-ed 5-room Clementi flat likely walked away with over 100% profit!

SINGAPORE: A Clementi homeowner has likely doubled their money...

S’poreans say it’s important to have lunch with workmates, but the cost can add up

SINGAPORE: After a local Reddit user asked others on...

Changi Airport Group tops Randstad’s 2025 Employer Brand Awards, up from third last year

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Group (CAG) was ranked the most...

Palsgaard’s Johor facility set for expansion, creating over 100 new skilled jobs

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor’s ambition to become a hub for...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

© The Independent Singapore