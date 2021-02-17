Top romantic movies to binge watch on Netflix

- Advertisement -

Singapore — With Valentine’s Day done and dusted for the year, there’s no doubt that many of us are still feeling “love’s keen sting” (Harry Potter fans will thank Dumbledore for that line!). Thankfully, Netflix is here to keep us company, whether we’re taken, single or anywhere in between.

Serving up a slew of romantic movies ranging from fun and flirty flicks to cry-your-eyes-out, heart-heavy romances, there’s something on the streaming platform for everyone. So, grab a glass of wine (or a comforting cup of hot cocoa!) and get ready for some love.

If you want something easy and funny —

Always Be My Maybe

Romantic movies don’t have to be heavy or tragic; they can be funny, light-hearted romps that take your mind off the more serious stuff in life. If you’re in the mood for a good laugh, “Always Be My Maybe” with Ali Wong and Randall Park is just the ticket for you.

It’s a familiar story—Sasha Tran and Marcus Kim have been friends since they were kids, and now, as adults, Marcus still holds a candle for Sasha, no matter how much time has passed or how different their lives are now. “Always Be My Maybe” is funny, adorable and totally worth the watch.

If it’s a tear-jerker you’re after —

Ghost

An oldie but definitely a goodie, there’s no love story that tugs on the heartstrings quite as much as this Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore romantic classic. “Ghost” tells the tale of young man, Swayze, who gets mugged and killed, but his presence lingers on as a ghost. Swayze the ghost lovingly watches over his left-behind love, played by Moore, and works on solving his own murder at the same time.

Anyone who’s seen “Ghost” knows how freely tears will flow while watching (especially in the Whoopi Goldberg scene—no spoilers for the those who haven’t seen it!), so prepare your hankies and tissues and get ready to weep.

If you love a bit of fantasy —

About Time

If you haven’t seen this fantasy-cum-romance, it’s about time (pun intended; couldn’t resist!) you do so! “About Time”, starring Domhall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams, combines time travel and romance to create a love story that is one of a kind.

Gleeson plays a man who finds out, shockingly, that the men in his family can somehow time travel. He attempts to do so, all in the name of love, but time and love are two tricky forces that cannot be trifled with. It’s mysterious, it’s sweet and it’s totally worth a watch!

If a bittersweet musical is your thing —

Lalaland

If you’re up for a romantic tale and love watching adults sing and dance, then “Lalaland” is the musical love story for you! Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are charming, funny and endearing in their roles, and the musical talent is pretty impressive.

Stone and Gosling play artists who are madly in love with each other—and with their craft. Will they choose love or career? “Lalaland” is fun, sweet and bitter all at the same —a little bit like love itself.

If you want your very own Mr. Darcy —

Pride & Prejudice

You don’t have to be a Jane Austen fan to know about Mr. Darcy, who’s become somewhat of a dark hero in literature on love. Or perhaps you’re familiar with the first line of Austen’s beloved classic “Pride and Prejudice”—”It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.”

The oft-quoted from book is arguably one of the greatest love stories of all time. The 2005 film adaption stars Keira Knightley as the spirited heroine, Elizabeth Bennet, and actor Matthew Macfayden as the enigmatic Mr. Darcy. Sit back, relax and enjoy one of the most satisfying love stories of all time.

