JAKARTA: The University of Indonesia (UI), one of the country’s most prestigious institutions, announced it would delay conferring a doctoral degree to Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, less than a month after confirming he had met all academic and administrative requirements.

The decision follows mounting public scrutiny and concerns about the integrity of the academic process.

In a statement released and reported by CNA, UI’s Board of Trustees head, Dr Yahya Cholil Staquf, said that the university would also temporarily suspend the admission of new students to its doctoral program under the School of Strategic and Global Studies while a “comprehensive audit” of the program’s governance and academic processes is conducted.

“The university acknowledges that this issue, among others, arises from its own shortcomings,” Staquf said, adding that UI is taking steps to address the matter from both an academic and ethical standpoint.

The storm about a doctoral degree

The controversy began after reports emerged that Minister Bahlil, who is also the chairman of Indonesia’s Golkar party, completed his doctoral research program in just one year and eight months—far quicker than the typical three to four years it takes for most doctoral candidates at UI.

His rapid graduation sparked widespread speculation, with some media outlets alleging that Bahlil may have used “joki” services—paying someone to complete academic assignments on his behalf.

The university had initially confirmed last month that Bahlil had fulfilled all requirements for graduation, but the subsequent backlash has raised questions about the credibility of his academic achievement.

Local media reported that the minister’s swift completion of the program had fueled suspicions of foul play.

In response to the growing controversy, Bahlil defended himself in a media interview on Thursday, calling the postponement an “administrative lapse.”

He clarified that while his dissertation was complete, it still required revisions before the degree could be officially conferred.

“What I understand is that my graduation is scheduled for December, and only after those revisions will my doctoral degree be considered complete,” Bahlil told reporters.

Bahlil, however, indicated that he had not fully reviewed the letter sent by UI regarding the postponement and suggested the media direct any further inquiries to the university for clarification.

Preserving academic integrity

The university’s decision to delay the conferment of Bahlil’s degree has been met with widespread support from Indonesian netizens, many of whom view it as necessary to preserve academic integrity.

“It’s a big move, aiming to restore academic integrity but also a reminder of the cracks in the system,” tweeted the non-mainstream media platform @nuicemedia, which received thousands of likes and reposts.

Other users praised UI for upholding the reputation of the country’s top-ranking university.

“Good job, University of Indonesia, for maintaining the reputation of a prestigious institution,” one Twitter user @narkosun posted.

There has also been some scepticism, with some wondering whether the university would have acted had the issue not gone viral.

“If the issue had not gone viral, would there still be a postponement?” asked user @dr.muslimkasim on X.

The controversy has ignited further calls for transparency and accountability. On Oct 17, a group of UI alumni launched an online petition demanding a full investigation into the allegations of academic misconduct.

The petition, hosted on Change.org, has garnered significant attention, urging the university to form an independent team to probe the case and potentially revoke Bahlil’s degree if any violations are discovered.

The University of Indonesia, ranked as the top university in Indonesia by the QS World University Rankings 2024, has come under intense scrutiny over its handling of this matter, with many urging it to take decisive action to protect its academic reputation.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes will be on the institution to ensure that it upholds the principles of academic integrity and transparency.