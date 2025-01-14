Asia

Tokyo to offer 100,000-yen subsidy for painless childbirth experience

ByGemma Iso

January 14, 2025

JAPAN: In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at supporting parents, the Tokyo metropolitan government has announced it will provide up to 100,000 yen in subsidies for painless deliveries beginning this October.

According to GlobalNation Inquirer, the program, set to run through March 2026, will be the first of its kind at the prefectural level in Japan, marking a significant step toward easing the financial burdens of childbirth.

Governor Yuriko Koike emphasized that the new subsidy is part of a broader effort to create a society where families can have and raise children without undue stress.

“We are committed to leading the way in building a future where parents can confidently care for their children,” Koike said in a statement to the press.

The Tokyo government has earmarked 1.1 billion yen for the initiative in its fiscal 2025 budget, with plans to assist up to 9,500 families over the next six months.

The subsidies will help offset the cost of painless childbirth, which typically averages around 124,000 yen in the city.

By ensuring that participating medical institutions do not raise their fees, the program aims to keep out-of-pocket expenses significantly lower for families.

To qualify for the subsidies, medical facilities must adhere to strict safety standards set by the metropolitan government. This ensures that parents opting for painless deliveries can do so with peace of mind regarding their health and well-being.

In addition to the childbirth subsidy, the Tokyo government is also addressing other pressing concerns for working families. A separate initiative, costing 80 million yen, will support efforts to enhance the safety of children arriving at school before classes begin.

With many parents starting their workdays early, the project will help ensure that children are cared for until school doors open without putting additional strain on teachers, whose long hours have become a growing issue.

The government is also investing 27.9 billion yen to provide free nursery services for the first child in a family, a program Koike announced would be implemented starting in September.

Together, these measures reflect Tokyo’s ambitious efforts to support families and ease the challenges of raising children in a modern, fast-paced society.

These initiatives represent a significant commitment by the Tokyo government to prioritize the well-being of families, offering not just financial relief but also broader support systems for parents navigating the complexities of work and childcare.

