Toilets at Chinatown MRT station remain dirty, SBS declares toilets are cleaned every three hours

SINGAPORE: Public restrooms at Chinatown MRT station have come under criticism after a woman shared her unpleasant experience inside a washroom where litter bins were overflowing with sanitary napkins and baby diapers.

Curious why the restroom was so dirty, the woman checked the inspection card of the restroom and shared that hygiene checks had been regularly done. However, she said, “Daily cleaning duties seemed to have been ignored.”

Following this complaint, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said that at Chinatown station on the North East Line, the toilets are cleaned about every three hours daily.

“While we are reviewing additional measures to improve cleanliness, we also appeal to users to be considerate and responsible. Everyone plays a part in keeping shared spaces, such as toilets, clean and comfortable for others,” the spokesperson added.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that a person has complained about the restrooms located at Chinatown MRT station. In June, another woman was taken aback by the unhygienic state of the restrooms—unflushed toilets, cubicles littered with paper, and bins overflowing with trash.

Given that Chinatown is known to be a tourist attraction in Singapore, the woman said it was a shame that the restrooms were in such a state.

While addressing the concerns about the restrooms, the MRT Singapore Service Information wing also encouraged everyone to be considerate while riding the MRT. As part of their improvement plan, the authorities have put up stickers to remind commuters what to do when using public transport.

On social media, the MRT Singapore Service Information shared: “You are advised to keep your volume low, occupying only one seat, and for hygiene reasons, don’t sit on the floor… And most importantly, NO urinating anywhere inside the MRT Stations. Use the toilet inside the stations when needed.”

Netizens expressed their thoughts as well. One commenter suggested that the authorities should install toilets at the MRT platforms so people won’t be seen peeing on the floor or on the handrails of escalators.

“Employ train marshals to patrol the coaches and be there when most needed. Best not to do it alone but in pairs and equipped with handcuffs too,” another netizen remarked.

One more netizen admitted that the stickers will not work unless the offenders are fined.