Friday, March 6, 2026
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Time to celebrate Singaporean culture! The SG Culture Pass can now be used to buy books at 40 bookstores in Singapore

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Culture Pass will now unlock its new uses—people can now purchase literary works that were created by Singaporean citizens or permanent residents in the Chinese, English, Malay, and Tamil languages in several bookstores. Genres of these works include novels, poetry, drama, and essays, and approximately 1,500 literary pieces are now initially available for purchase. 

As reported by Yan.sg, people who own the Singapore Culture Pass can now directly convert the 100SGD stored value to payments for books, aside from seeing performances and visiting exhibitions starting March 1. Books that have the ‘cultural pass’ logo on them are the ones that can be purchased using the pass, so it is advisable to look for such a logo to avoid buying the wrong books. 

Furthermore, the initial lineup of participating bookstores for this pass includes 40 stores from 9 bookstand brands across the country, including Book Bar, Kinokuniya Bookstore, and many more. In addition to bookstores, the authorities also encourage people to use the passes to purchase books at literary festivals, book fairs, and pop-up stores. 

Currently, more than 1.2 million citizens have completed their registration for the Cultural Pass, and more than 1,000 arts and cultural activities have been included in this program. Indeed, this pass has given opportunity for locals to reconnect with the beauty of Singaporean culture and arts. 

In relation to Singapore, there was a recent report where locals and tourists not only go to Singapore Changi airport just to catch their flights, but also because it is now a destination for shopping and good food recommendations as well. 

Jewel Changi Airport revealed that the airport had more than 81 million visitors throughout the year, and with the growing population of tourists, Jewel Changi Airport recently opened 73 new stores, in which more than 20 were brands entering Singapore for the very first time. 

