Food
1 min.Read

Want to know Singaporean’s secret to a fun-filled travel? Know more about Jewel Changi Airport’s sought-after restaurants that Singaporeans love

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Locals and tourists not only go to Singapore Changi airport just to catch their flights—it is now also a destination for shopping and good food recommendations. 

As reported by Yan.sg, the Jewel Changi Airport recently released its 2025 operating data, and it revealed that the airport had more than 81 million visitors throughout the year. With the growing population of tourists, Jewel Changi Airport recently opened 73 new stores, in which more than 20 were brands entering Singapore for the very first time. 

Curious as to what people really look for when they dine and shop at the airport, they also had a popularity contest wherein locals and tourists can vote for their favourite restaurants and shops. 

The results 

Based on the results of the popularity contest, local brands performed well. Currently, Jewel Changi Airport has 260 tenants, and half of these are Singaporean brands. From the contest, local brands won five out of 14 awards. 

One of these brands is Birds of Paradise, which is an ice cream shop. It won two awards: one for the most popular local restaurant and the other for takeaway. 

Furthermore, Fish & Co., a seafood restaurant that opened last May, was also named a rising star in the food and beverage industry. Ya Kun Kaya Toast also won an award in the local food category.

People who enjoyed dining surrounded by a memorable ambience voted for KANTIN, a restaurant that evokes the feel of a Borneo rainforest, with signature dishes such as Sarawak Laksa and Rainforest Fried Rice.

For international brands, Din Tai Fung, Sushiro, and McDonald’s took home the top prizes in the Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Western food categories. 

With the emergence of more tourists all over the world, Jewel Changi Airport continues to introduce new stores, such as Lotte Lia and Gundam Base. Indeed, Jewel Changi Airport is a place for new opportunities, transforming every flight into unforgettable shopping and dining experiences.

In similar news, Singapore Changi Airport has once again ranked as the seventh-busiest airport in the Asia-Pacific region. This is in place of the global aviation data company, OAG, releasing its 2025 list of the busiest airports in the region.

Last year, Changi Airport served 42.6 million flight seats, and it still holds its position as the Southeast Asian aviation hub. 

Read more about the story here.

