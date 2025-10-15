Three-year-old girl tortured to death in Sarawak; suspect arrested for murder

MALAYSIA: A three-year-old girl, identified as Nurzahika, was reportedly tortured to death in what police have described as an “extremely brutal” case.

The child was found with extensive injuries, and an autopsy revealed her body was covered in bruises, both new and old, as well as bite marks.

According to Guang Ming Daily, the tragedy occurred on Oct 7. The autopsy found that in addition to the external wounds, Nurzahika had suffered internal injuries, with her chest believed to have been trampled, causing damage to her lungs.

Police have classified the case as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code. A 32-year-old man was arrested two days later, on Oct 9, in connection with the incident. Authorities confirmed that the suspect, who has six prior drug-related convictions, tested positive for drugs following his arrest.

Investigators initially believed that the suspect had some form of relationship with Nurzahika’s mother, though the two were not legally married. The exact nature of their relationship remains under investigation.

Sarawak Police Director-General Mohamad Zainal told the press that there is no indication that the victim’s mother was directly involved in the crime. However, she has been summoned by the police to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Police said they are working to complete the investigation swiftly and will charge the suspect as soon as possible, pledging to uphold justice for the young victim.