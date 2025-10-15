// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
30.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Vecteezy (for illustration purposes only)
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Three-year-old girl tortured to death in Sarawak; suspect arrested for murder

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A three-year-old girl, identified as Nurzahika, was reportedly tortured to death in what police have described as an “extremely brutal” case.

The child was found with extensive injuries, and an autopsy revealed her body was covered in bruises, both new and old, as well as bite marks.

According to Guang Ming Daily, the tragedy occurred on Oct 7. The autopsy found that in addition to the external wounds, Nurzahika had suffered internal injuries, with her chest believed to have been trampled, causing damage to her lungs.

Police have classified the case as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code. A 32-year-old man was arrested two days later, on Oct 9, in connection with the incident. Authorities confirmed that the suspect, who has six prior drug-related convictions, tested positive for drugs following his arrest.

Investigators initially believed that the suspect had some form of relationship with Nurzahika’s mother, though the two were not legally married. The exact nature of their relationship remains under investigation.

See also  Infant care teacher abuses 1-year-old, covers head with pillow, slaps cheek and back repeatedly

Sarawak Police Director-General Mohamad Zainal told the press that there is no indication that the victim’s mother was directly involved in the crime. However, she has been summoned by the police to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Police said they are working to complete the investigation swiftly and will charge the suspect as soon as possible, pledging to uphold justice for the young victim.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

DBS named world’s best AI bank in Global Finance Awards

SINGAPORE: DBS was named the world’s best artificial intelligence...

‘The offer failed’: Ex-banking professional says former boss sabotaged his job application

SINGAPORE: A former banking professional in Singapore claimed on...

Senior employee seeks advice after SMU fresh grads refuse to join Friday drinks or weekend events

SINGAPORE: A senior employee at an American MNC has...

Singapore’s curated F&B, luxury, and specialised services remain resilient as international brands snap up vacant F&B outlets

SINGAPORE: Vacated food and beverage (F&B) spaces are being...

Singapore Politics

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //