‘This was pushing the limits’—Netizen reacts to crocodile claw dish appearing at Marina Bay Sands Hotel’s buffet restaurant

SINGAPORE: Buffet restaurants will surely offer diners a unique kind of experience. However, a netizen who recently dined at the Marina Bay Sands buffet restaurant was surprised by a very unusual dish that would make for an unforgettable memory—a dish made from crocodile feet.

On social media, a netizen shared that she dined at an Australia Day-themed buffet at RISE Marina Bay Sands and exclaimed that, even though she was adventurous in trying new foods, this dish was “pushing the limits.”

In her post, she declared: “Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to see crocodile feet served this way.” She also shared her curiosity about how to eat such food, stating that it was so difficult.

When asked by a commenter what the food tasted like, the netizen remarked that it tasted like fishy chicken and had a strong fishy smell. Moreover, the food got cold by the time she figured out how to eat it.

With this, many netizens also shared their thoughts and opinions. One netizen stated that she is scared of trying the dish but also curious, like the one who posted the video. Another said that it looks like AI.

“I see the nails and I cannot,” a netizen replied.

One shared an experience while eating Crocodile meat and declared, “Crocodile meat is weird. Tried once in Hawaii and it tastes like chicken with the texture of beef.”

“Ur supposed to wear those on your feet,” one joked.

Other related news

In similar news related to food, there was a report where a netizen asked whether it is cheaper or costlier to be a vegetarian in Singapore.

With this, the netizen is curious if a strict vegetarian diet (with egg being an option) would end up costing more in the long run, or if it will change when one prioritises grocery shopping and cooking at home.

Read more about the news story here.