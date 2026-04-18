Is Singapore a great place to be a vegetarian? Netizens chime in

SINGAPORE: Is it cheaper or costlier to be a vegetarian in Singapore? This is the question of a Redditor who is asking for advice on whether sticking to a meat-free diet saves money.

The Redditor also believes that there are limited food places to go to as a vegetarian, with prices the same as regular options. However, in some places, these kinds of foods are more expensive.

With this, the Redditor is curious if a strict vegetarian diet (with egg being an option) would end up costing more in the long run, or if it will change when one prioritises grocery shopping and cooking at home.

Netizens share their thoughts and opinions on this subject matter.

One commenter admitted that vegetarian protein is way cheaper if one chooses to cook, and said: “All kinds of dried beans, lentils, chickpeas, etc. can be bought for pennies on the dollar, and they are easy to cook if you have a slow cooker, rice cooker (with the right settings) or thermo pot, or pressure cooker, etc.”

Moreover, another netizen believed that it is costlier since the options are fewer. However, one more netizen stated that preparing your own food is cheaper if one knows where to shop.

“Vegetarian food is largely priced the same as non-vegetarian ones. I honestly don’t see the difference,” a netizen declared.

One comment also shared how they survive being a vegetarian at home: “Vegetarian household here – no egg, but we do consume dairy. Breakfast and dinner are at home – not cheap compared to cai fan, but we get to try various food styles and much better protein intake that often lacks outside.”

For others, the answer really depends on where one chooses to eat and how strict one is as a vegetarian.

“Generally, vegetarian dishes from a normal restaurant/food court are cheaper than the meat options, but there are very strict vegetarians and vegans who only eat from vegetarian/vegan places; these places will be more expensive,” a comment concluded.

Overall, this thread shows that many people agree that having a vegetarian diet can save money in the long-term through affordable home cooking. However, if one chooses to eat out at specialised vegetarian restaurants, these will cost more than standard hawker fare. Regardless of what one chooses, it is important to consider budget and balance in this kind of diet.