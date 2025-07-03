// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Photo: Instagram.com/wimbledon
Sports
2 min.Read

‘They are just people’ — Netizens react to celebrities watching the Wimbledon matches

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

WIMBLEDON, LONDON: The 2025 Wimbledon is not just about thrilling tennis matches–it is also attracting celebrities from all around the world. 

Recently, many stars were spotted at the tournament, such as Olivia Rodrigo and John Cena. Their presence attracted comments from fans. 

On Reddit, a netizen shared: “Olivia Rodrigo and John Cena hanging out at Wimbledon.” 

A Redditor was curious whether the two celebrities went to the event together and asked: “Is John Cena friends with Olivia Rodrigo or did they happen to sit next to each other?”

This drew a comment from another Redditor, who stated that they were seated at the Royal Box. The Royal Box is a place in the court where important guests are welcome to watch the match. 

Moreover, another Redditor admitted: “I really don’t care what rich celebrity is watching the match.” A netizen commented on this and stated: “I think it’s fine. Doesn’t take away from the tennis. Cool to see different kinds of people enjoying the game.” 

Another commenter declared: “Wimbledon always turns into a cult of celebrity, I don’t love that aspect of it at all — it defers its value away from the tennis,” and this was supported by another comment that stated: “Isn’t that just any sport these days? imo the issue aren’t the celebs going to a big sport event — good for them, I would probably do the same if I were rich and had some time on my hands. Would fly around the world and try to experience as many live events as possible. The problem is the event trying to make sure to capture every last celeb and put them on the live feed. It’s the same in F1, for example.” 

One more Redditor remarked: “That’s all tennis these days, and it’s exhausting.” 

On social media, the official account of Wimbledon also shared the appearance of Rodrigo and her boyfriend in one of the matches. More netizens commented and said: “Why do you treat celebrities as if they were some kind of God? They are just people. Humans like everybody else. Stop giving so much attention to rich people.” 

A few more netizens questioned whether they are truly fans of the sport and said: “She doesn’t even know what tennis is. ‘Was that in??’ 🤦🤦,” and “Are they acting for something?” 

One more netizen commented: “Who? I seriously do not know who that is, but I also wonder why anyone should care. The ‘celebrity’ content is my least favorite content, to say the least.” 

