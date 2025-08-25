// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, August 25, 2025
31.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik/DC Studio (for illustration purposes only)
Jobs
3 min.Read

‘Then why call me?’ — Singaporean woman left stunned after hiring manager compared her to experienced candidates

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A woman with only six months of internship experience said she felt humiliated during a job interview after the hiring manager bluntly compared her to other candidates with years of experience.

She recounted on an online forum that this was the very first virtual interview she managed to secure after sending out countless applications. She described how she went in genuinely excited, eager, and fully prepared, thinking this might finally be her break after weeks of silence and rejection.

Then came the moment that completely caught her off guard. Midway through the interview, the hiring manager looked at her and asked, “We have people with three years of experience interviewing for this position, so why should we hire you?”

“I was stunned at that time and puzzled, honestly. I wanted to respond with a question asking, then why did he call me back for an interview?” she wrote on the r/singaporejobs subreddit on Friday (Aug 22).

“And there were many other things that ticked me off about the interviewer. He was not a boomer but was acting like a boomer. I know many people in management positions have this MC (main character) syndrome with no actual backbone or ability, and he seemed to be one of them.”

See also  Dashed hopes and expectations: Israeli startups view China with a wary eye

Although she kept her thoughts to herself during the interview, she admitted the encounter still lingers in her mind.

“Those unsaid words haunt me until now. I wish I said whatever I wanted to say to that hiring manager. I don’t think it is right that we have to beg and grovel for a job that much,” she said. 

“And we should be standing strong and asking for fair compensation and respect. If what he said was indeed true, our begging and grovelling for jobs probably contributed to a job market where someone with 3 years of experience still had to look for an intern position.”

“You could have easily turned it around to your advantage.”

Her post quickly drew responses from fellow Singaporeans. While some sympathised with her frustration, many others defended the hiring manager, saying the question wasn’t necessarily meant as an insult but rather as a way to test her confidence and ability to pitch herself despite her lack of experience.

See also  TCASH CEO Danu Wicaksana: We were just getting started

“Not surprised you didn’t get that job. If such a basic question stumps you and gets you all defensive, I wouldn’t want you in any of my teams working on complex deals or projects. Such questions are not designed to belittle or downplay you,” one individual said.

“Yeah, this is a pretty standard question for any candidate (why should we hire you instead of other candidates). Judging by your negative reaction, maybe the hiring manager made the right choice to not hire you,” another chimed in.

Others agreed, saying the woman could have seized the moment to highlight her qualities instead of taking offence. 

One wrote, “You could have easily turned it around to your advantage — good attitude, willing to learn, clean slate so easier to learn new SOPs procedures than for someone experienced to unlearn their mindset or previous learnt knowledge, etc. Experience doesn’t always win.”

Still, not everyone agreed. A number of users sympathised with her, saying that while the question itself might be fair, the way it was phrased could easily come across as condescending.

See also  ‘A bit too much’: Jobseeker criticises companies for requiring multiple interviews and case studies

One user commented, “I don’t know why the comments are so inflammatory, but I am on your side — what did this interviewer want by bringing up that there is someone with 3 years of experience applying for the intern role?? Lol, are they not embarrassed??”

Another remarked, “This kind of interview question tells you the culture of the place. Run.”

In other news, a domestic helper took to social media to share that she has been feeling anxious and struggling with panic attacks while working for her current employer.

Posting in the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid/Domestic Helper Facebook group, the helper said she has been working in her employer’s three-storey home for the past two months, where she and another helper care for six bedrooms and seven toilets.

Read more: ‘No WiFi, no hygiene items, only leftovers’: Maid says strict routine and lack of food leave her anxious and struggling with panic attacks

 

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

42@SUTD: A no-fee code school that’s got Singaporeans landing tech jobs

SINGAPORE: With Singapore's entire job landscape upended by artificial...

Worker in SG says they’re about to be laid off for the third time in 6 years

SINGAPORE: In a local Reddit thread published on Sunday...

Johor data centre growth gains boost with MBSB–Day One financing deal

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor’s ambitions to carve out a place...

Johor secures RM12 billion in AI, specialty manufacturing, and industrial projects

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor is stepping into the global spotlight...

Singapore Politics

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

Sylvia Lim on fellow WP leader Faisal Manap: ‘I will miss him in Parliament.’

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim posted a...

Jamus Lim says he’ll raise questions in Parliament about train disruptions if needed

SINGAPORE: In a Monday morning (Aug 18) social media...

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

© The Independent Singapore