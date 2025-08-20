‘No WiFi, no hygiene items, only leftovers’: Maid says strict routine and lack of food leave her anxious and struggling with panic attacks

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper took to social media to share that she has been feeling anxious and struggling with panic attacks while working for her current employer.

Posting in the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid/Domestic Helper Facebook group, the helper said she has been working in her employer’s three-storey home for the past two months, where she and another helper care for six bedrooms and seven toilets.

According to her, the schedule is exhausting. She explained, “9:15 p.m. is the earliest time we go to bed, and we wake up at 4:15 a.m. I only eat two slices of bread for breakfast, noodles for lunch, and dinner depends on the employer’s leftovers. There are no free personal hygiene items and no free WiFi.”

She also shared that every week, she and the other helper must do an inventory because her employer wants to ensure they do not cook the household’s food, especially meat and fish. “Madam always complains every day and sometimes accuses us of not doing our job properly,” she added.

Reaching out to the online community for support, she pleaded, “Please, I need any advice because I want to change employers but haven’t decided yet and don’t know what to do… double-minded about whether to find another employer or go back home… Or please enlighten me: what actions do I take… Thanks in advance.”

“If you’re not comfortable with the arrangement, please ask for a transfer.”

Alarmed by the helper’s situation, especially the part about having to eat leftover food for dinner, some netizens urged her to look for another employer.

“Leftover dinner??? Please find yourself another employer. I’ve never given my helper leftover food. If I could afford a maid, then I should be able to provide a proper meal and a break in between,” one comment read.

Another wrote, “That’s pure exploitation. Making you eat scraps, do food inventory, and have no WiFi or hygiene, plus accusing you daily—what kind of employer is that? You’re not a slave. If they can’t give you basic respect, better transfer or go home. Your health and dignity matter more than their 3-storey house.”

A third added, “Firstly, hugs. If you’re not comfortable with the arrangement, please ask for a transfer. If she doesn’t allow you to transfer, please tell her that at least give you proper food, at least rice with eggs or vegetables.”

On the other hand, some netizens suggested that the helper try to communicate her concerns directly to her employer. However, if this feels too difficult or unsafe, they recommend at least bringing these issues to her agency, so that someone in a position of authority can intervene and help her transfer to another family.

Making sure helpers are well-fed and cared for

According to the Ministry of Manpower’s guidelines, employers are required to provide their domestic helpers with basic amenities. This includes a mattress, pillow, blanket, and essential bathroom items such as soap, shampoo, toothbrush, toothpaste, and other personal care necessities.

Employers are also expected to provide three nutritionally adequate meals each day. A typical day’s meals may include four slices of bread with spread for breakfast, and for lunch and dinner, a bowl of rice accompanied by approximately three-quarters of a cup of cooked vegetables, a serving of fruit, and a palm-sized portion of meat.

Read also: ‘She uses it while cooking’: Employer says her helper refuses to follow instructions regarding phone use