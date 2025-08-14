// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, August 14, 2025
Photo: Freepik/pvproductions (for illustration purposes only)
Domestic Helpers
2 min.Read

‘She uses it while cooking’: Employer says her helper refuses to follow instructions regarding phone use

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: Frustrated that her helper refuses to follow her instructions regarding phone use, a local employer took to social media to ask netizens for advice.

In a post in the ‘MDW in Singapore’ Facebook group, the employer said, “My helper has been using her phone as and when, chatting. I’ve told her to use it only during night rest time, [but] she has plenty of reasons.”

“She starts [using her phone] from 7:15 a.m., the minute my kids leave for school, and also uses it while cooking [or doing other chores], etc.”

Unsure of what boundaries are reasonable, the employer asked the community whether the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has any guidelines on phone use for domestic helpers.

“She’s a human, not a programmable robot.”

Unfortunately, instead of getting the advice she was looking for, the employer was met with plenty of criticism. 

Many netizens questioned why she was being so strict about her helper’s phone use. 

“This might not be what you want to hear, but why are you asking about MOM’s guideline on phone usage? She’s a human, not a programmable robot,” one comment read. “As long as it doesn’t interfere with her work or cause harm to the family or surroundings, maybe you can practice a bit of empathy.”

Another said, “If your company restricted you from using your phone to check on your family, friends, or your husband while you’re at work, how would you feel?”

Several domestic helpers also chimed in, sharing stories from their own experiences.

“I used to have that kind of employer who only lets me use my hand phone after work,” one helper wrote. “I couldn’t even talk to my son because he was already asleep by the time I finished. It really affected my mental health.”

Another commented, “I’ve experienced this kind of employer. I could only use my mobile during break time and bedtime. I did my job well, and I took care [of] her children well, but I felt lonely and unhappy.”

They added, “We want some freedom too. Keeping away the hand phone just makes us more triggered to use it! Better let us use and carry it. So that when [we] have an emergency, we can respond immediately.”

Still, amid all the backlash, there were a handful of commenters who took the employer’s side. One told her, “Do set boundaries for phone usage. More phone usage means more unnecessary things you will eventually be faced with. You tell her off, or else you terminate her service and let her enjoy talking face-to-face in their home country.”

Talk to your helper about phone use

If your helper uses her phone while doing chores, Ms K Jayaprema, President of the Association of Employment Agencies (Singapore), recommends calmly explaining why some tasks need her full attention.

For example, when she is cooking, a distraction could cause burns or fires. When caring for children or elderly family members, even a brief lapse in focus could lead to accidents. And when giving medication, a small mistake in dosage or timing could have serious consequences. 

By focusing the discussion on safety rather than control, you can help her understand that your concerns come from care for her well-being and the safety of the household.

