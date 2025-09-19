‘The Zombie in Ang Mo Kio’— Man eerily standing in the middle of the road & blocking driveway got netizens joking and worried

SINGAPORE: A late-night clip from Ang Mo Kio has sparked both laughter and worry after a man was filmed standing eerily still in the middle of a driveway, blocking vehicles from moving forward. The video quickly gained traction online, racking up more than 104,000 views, 260 shares, and 100 comments.

It was not the usual kind of road drama involving horns and angry drivers. Instead, this was something out of a scene from a horror flick, and netizens wasted no time turning it into comedy material.

A scene straight out of a movie

One cheeky commenter joked, “I thought he was going to do some moonwalk dance show for the driver…” while another gave it a title fit for the big screen: “Movie Title: Zombie in Ang Mo Kio.”

The timing of the incident also added to the fun. Someone asked, “Is the ghost festival not yet over?” while another declared, “Apocalypse! Our little island has been overrun by zombies!” The mix of humour and superstition shows how Singaporeans often make light of the bizarre, especially when it involves something so unexpected.

Not just jokes, but real concern too

Of course, not everyone on Facebook saw it as funny. Several netizens wondered if the man was intoxicated or unwell, with many users leaving comments like “Seems he took too much vape,” “Is he high on kpod?” and “Is he drunk?”

These reactions showed a deeper concern for the man in the video. People wanted to understand why someone would freeze in the middle of the road, especially since it was very unusual (and potentially dangerous).

A mix of laughter and unease

The flurry of comments showed two sides of Singapore’s online culture. On one hand, there was humour, with playful references to ghost festivals, moonwalking, and zombie apocalypses.

On the other, there was unease, with people speculating about substance use or health issues. The laughter provided levity, but beneath it was a genuine worry for the man’s well-being.

More than just a viral clip

At the end of the day, the man has become known as the “Zombie of Ang Mo Kio,” a nickname that will probably stick for a while in online circles. Yet behind the viral jokes is a real person whose story we don’t know. While it is easy to laugh and move on, many will still quietly hope that he is safe and receiving the help he might need.

The internet may remember him as a zombie blocking a driveway, but hopefully, in real life, he is doing much better than the nickname suggests.

