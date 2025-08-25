// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, August 25, 2025
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘The streets of Singapore will be free of zombies,’ say Singaporeans after Ong Ye Kung announces etomidate will be classified as a harmful drug

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday (Aug 24) that from Sep 1, etomidate, an anaesthetic that can cause addiction and physical dependence, will be listed in the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Etomidate has been found this year in vape pods. In May, officers from the Health Sciences Authority found etomidate in some of the vape pods of a 16-year-old boy who, along with another teen, had been reported by a taxi driver.

The increase in the number of young people using e-cigarettes in Singapore has been alarming, and earlier this month, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his National Day Rally speech that Singapore will begin to treat vaping as a drug issue, with accompanying stiffer penalties.

The substance will now be listed as a Class C drug, making the traffic, manufacture, import, export, possession, and consumption of etomidate illegal.

In July, Mr Ong said that when etomidate is listed under Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act, users “will be treated no differently from those who consume hard drugs and narcotics, such as cannabis or cocaine.”

See also  Age Well SG aims to make living conditions of the elderly more "senior-friendly"

“Vaping, especially those that are laced with etomidate, is increasing. It is causing quite serious concern amongst agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health,” he told reporters at the time.

Many Singaporeans commenting on the Health Minister’s announcement tended to view it in a positive light.

“Come 1st Sept, the streets of Singapore will be free of ‘zombies,’” wrote one.

Others even appeared to be impatient that the announcement was not effective immediately, asking what the wait is for.

“If considered as a drug… should be immediate effect,” wrote one, while another asked why a later date is necessary.

“This kind of thing, why need to wait?” wondered a Facebook user, while another pointed out that when Covid-19 came around, practically everything was shut down immediately. “Remember, during Covid-19, declared non-essential shops all closed… hairdressers, bubble tea all closed by 11:59 pm.”

“Better late than never… but still very late,” another observed.

See also  Daily number of linked/unlinked Covid-19 cases will no longer be reported: MOH

“Good to see something is out. Why need to wait? Act immediately,” another wrote.

“If housing sales laws and rules can take effect overnight. Why do these drug-related rules and laws wait 7 days from now to take effect?” a commenter asked.

Some were concerned that vape users would have a chance to use up all their supply, which would be to their own detriment. /TISG

Read also: Vapes on the rise: 16-year-old boy caught with 54 vape pods at home

