;
Entertainment

The reign of Netflix: One streaming platform to rule them all

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

February 15, 2024

SINGAPORE: Though there have been new additions to the streaming world, one has managed to keep its throne by having the largest market share of all the different streaming platforms in Singapore.

According to a recent report by Singapore Business Review, JustWatch reported that Netflix saw a three per cent growth in its market share in the fourth quarter of 2023, making it the streaming platform with the largest market share in Singapore at 31 per cent.

Netflix: King of streaming platforms in Singapore

While Netflix took first place, Amazon’s Prime Video bagged second, with a 24% market share. Like Netflix, it was also recorded to have seen a three per cent growth in market share.

Though Disney+ was reported to have seen a three per cent drop in market share, it followed not so far behind Prime Video, getting third place, with a 21 per cent market share.

HBO GO took fourth place with a market share of 12 per cent, while Apple TV+ was reported to have four per cent.

See also  Netflix to adapt new, as-yet untranslated Elena Ferrante novel

Read also: 5 binge-worthy K-dramas on Netflix you don’t wanna miss!

Developments in the Singaporean streaming scene 

According to a report by live-streaming specialist Spring Forest Studio, when streaming platforms were just starting out, Singaporeans did not have as many options as they do today.

Besides Netflix, Singaporeans also had the option to subscribe to Toggle, a Mediacorp streaming platform.

However, thanks to digital advancements in internet quality and speed developments, more streaming platforms were introduced to the Singaporean market.

Streaming platforms such as HOOQ, Viu, and iFlix gave them access to regional movies and series. Of course, other players were added to the game, such as Prime Video, Disney+, HBO GO, and Apple TV+.

The article reports that Netflix substantially impacted how Singaporean viewers were enjoying content.

Thanks to its diverse range of movie and series options and user-friendly interface, Netflix quickly became a fan favourite in the country.

This gave rise to changes in the habits of Singaporean viewers. An example is binge-watching, which is when people watch series seasons in one sitting instead of watching one episode a week.

See also  Shows on Singapore Netflix and Disney+: Comprehensive Guide to Streaming Platforms

Viewers will be glad to know that Netflix has quite the lineup of releases scheduled for 2024.

Read also: EXO’s Chanyeol hops into new role as “The Frog” in upcoming Netflix series!

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

Entertainment

Jung Ji So becomes the soul of a 70 y/o grandmother who aspires to be a singer in “Who Is She!”

December 2, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

ENHYPEN commemorates their 4th year with outstanding accomplishments and expansion

November 30, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Hwasa faces extreme guilt and anger after losing all her thigh fat from taking medication

November 30, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

SG Politics

People’s Power Party to organise its first pre-election forum

December 3, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Rare Animal Sightings

Rare sambar deer herd spotted grazing in the night on Bukit Timah Expressway area

December 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Man raises concern over unsafe “safety” barrier on escalator in Singapore mall

December 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Property

Barclays warns Singapore may face tougher property curbs amid homebuying frenzy

December 3, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.