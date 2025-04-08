‘The changes are paying off’ — Loh Kean Yew says of new coach after stunning win against world No. 1 Shi Yuqi

SINGAPORE: After badminton player, Loh Kean Yew scored a victory late Friday night (April 11) against China’s Shi Yuqi, currently ranked number 1 in the world, he said that the style of his new coach, Kim Ji-hyun, had something to do with it.

“She’s sharpened our aggression and adaptability. The changes are paying off!” Loh said in an interview with CGTN after the match.

The former men’s singles world champion has advanced to the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia Championships. His next game is against Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn on Saturday evening (April 12). Loh’s current ranking is 17th, while Vitidsarn is ranked 3rd.

Loh’s victory against Shi (21-19, 13-21, 21-16) at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium marks the first time he has won against a top-ranked player since he bested Viktor Axelsen three years ago in the Denmark Open quarterfinals. It is also the first time he’s won against the top-seeded player since the French Open in 2023.

He may, however, have a tough match ahead in the semi-finals against Vitidsarn. It’s been 10 years since the Singaporean athlete scored a win against the Thai badminton player. He’s lost all six games he’s played against Vitidsarn since then, including a heartbreaking defeat at the SEA Games final in 2022.

Vitidsarn defeated Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto, currently ranked ninth, at the quarterfinal 21-12, 13-21, 23-21 on Friday.

However, Loh does have some good momentum on his side, with the work that his new coach put in looking like it’s paying off. Last month, Loh made it all the way to the finals, where Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen squeaked past him 21-19, 21-18.

Kim, who just took on the role of national singles coach in January, has seen some good results so far. Singapore’s top women’s singles player Yeo Jia Min won at the German Open, scoring her first Badminton World Federation (BWF) title since 2019. On March 2, she breezed past Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-16, 21-17.

CNA quoted her as saying afterwards that Kim had been helping her to prepare tactically and mentally before every game.

“This victory means a lot to me to win this title. Coach Kim Ji Hyun and I set this goal in the beginning of the year and I’m so happy to finally have this breakthrough,” she said.

Kim talked to The Straits Times after Loh’s win, saying that after Shi had defeated Loh at the All England Open quarter-finals on March 14, they switched strategies “by playing a more patient game and try to dominate the front court whenever possible.”

She added that even when Loh lost the second game of the match, she was still confident and “knew exactly what he would have to do to win the third… Kean Yew executed the game plan admirably.”

As for Loh, he said he would stay focused for the game against Kunlavut and that he was ready to give his all.

Congratulations have poured in after Loh’s win against Shi, and some commenters have also made special shoutouts to Kim.

“Less mistakes, more patience and fitter… Well done, except in the second set, he lost some concentration!!! Kudos to his passionate coach!” wrote one.

Another agreed, writing, “Yes… I think 50% credit to coach for her game-plan surely… and 50% hard work from LKY.”

One observed, “Ms Kim Ji-hyun has transformed Loh and Jia Min since coming on board. Both players are more consistent now. No more getting kicked out in the first round.” /TISG

