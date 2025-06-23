Monday, June 23, 2025
31.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: X.com/@DjokerNole
Sports
2 min.Read

‘The 7-time champion has arrived’ — Netizens react to Novak Djokovic’s arrival at Wimbledon 2025

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan
- Advertisement -

WIMBLEDON, LONDON: From Jun 30 to Jul 13, the Wimbledon 2025 tournament will bring excitement to fans all around the world as athletes return to the grass courts of the All England Club to fight for another Grand Slam title. 

Fans will expect fierce and thrilling matches, especially as defending champion Carlos Alcaraz aims to defend his title, and top athlete Novak Djokovic aims to add another title to his impressive list of achievements in his sporting career. 

With anticipation for the event spreading across social media, fans expressed their excitement as Djokovic posted an update stating that he is ready for the competition and has already arrived at the Wimbledon 2025 venue. 

In a social media post, Djokovic simply stated: “Hello Wimbledon.”

- Advertisement -

On Reddit, this specific post from Djokovic sparked a conversation. One Redditor confidently declared: “The 7-time champion has arrived.” 

The post then garnered mixed thoughts and opinions. Some redditor showed support by saying: “Looking good champ, let’s get #25,” “His best and only chance to win a GS.” 

See also  Petra Kvitova is not setting goals for her comeback after maternity leave

Another Redditor shared his statement and shared: “I don’t think he can get past Bublik. The new generation is here.” However, a Redditor also declared as a response to this comment: “For those who say he won’t pass Bublik or can’t win against Alcaraz and Sinner are forgetting the fact that this is Djokovic. He’s without a doubt the third-best player in the world at the moment and can take anyone in any court on a good day. I cannot understand how people just write him off easily.” 

A few more Redditors said that Djokovic will now have a hard time winning the title. One remarked: “He doesn’t have the legs for a title run anymore, that being said, I wouldn’t expect anything less than a QF result”. Another said, “I think he should pack his bags and leave ASAP. Run as fast as possible, brother! You do not want to face the second coming of the grass god, who has yet to reach their prime. Sinner will be a nice sacrifice instead.” A third netizen said, “I just don’t want another finals appearance that ends in a three-set defeat. Not sure what the draw possibilities are, but he needs someone to take out Alcaraz, and then he can beat Sinner in the finals. OK, I’ll stop.” 

- Advertisement -
See also  Lionel Messi Might Miss Croatia Semifinal: FIFA to Decide on Disciplinary Action After Argentina-Netherlands Clash

Djokovic’s 2025 performance so far

Novak Djokovic was recently defeated by Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the semifinals of the 2025 French Open. This loss marked another missed opportunity for Djokovic to win another Grand Slam title. His last Grand Slam title was at the 2023 US Open. 

Djokovic has been moving forward this season with a coach, following the end of his partnership with Andy Murray after six months.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Man shocked that chain’s burger sets cost S$25-S$30, but others tell him it may be due to outlet location

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to express...

Excitement building up over 6-minute SG-JB RTS Link crossing

SINGAPORE: The official Facebook account for the Singapore-Johor Rapid...

Is it now normal for helpers in Singapore to handle everything—from housework to parenting? Local asks

SINGAPORE: After noticing that many of her friends and...

Cyclist who crashed into car at Bugis passes away in hospital

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force has confirmed that the...

Business

Singapore Politics

Seah Kian Peng nominated for re-election as Speaker of Parliament

SINGAPORE: Mr Seah Kian Peng will be nominated for...

Where’s Michael Thng? Commenters ask after WP announces CEC update

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party’s (WP) announcement of updates to...

WP announces changes to CEC; new NCMP Eileen Chong to lead Youth Wing

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued an update concerning...

Better support system needed for Serangoon seniors for accessing public services, says WP MP Kenneth Tiong

SINGAPORE: Newly minted Member of Parliament (MP) from the...

© The Independent Singapore