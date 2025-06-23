‘The 7-time champion has arrived’ — Netizens react to Novak Djokovic’s arrival at Wimbledon 2025

- Advertisement -

WIMBLEDON, LONDON: From Jun 30 to Jul 13, the Wimbledon 2025 tournament will bring excitement to fans all around the world as athletes return to the grass courts of the All England Club to fight for another Grand Slam title.

Fans will expect fierce and thrilling matches, especially as defending champion Carlos Alcaraz aims to defend his title, and top athlete Novak Djokovic aims to add another title to his impressive list of achievements in his sporting career.

With anticipation for the event spreading across social media, fans expressed their excitement as Djokovic posted an update stating that he is ready for the competition and has already arrived at the Wimbledon 2025 venue.

In a social media post, Djokovic simply stated: “Hello Wimbledon.”

On Reddit, this specific post from Djokovic sparked a conversation. One Redditor confidently declared: “The 7-time champion has arrived.”

The post then garnered mixed thoughts and opinions. Some redditor showed support by saying: “Looking good champ, let’s get #25,” “His best and only chance to win a GS.”

Another Redditor shared his statement and shared: “I don’t think he can get past Bublik. The new generation is here.” However, a Redditor also declared as a response to this comment: “For those who say he won’t pass Bublik or can’t win against Alcaraz and Sinner are forgetting the fact that this is Djokovic. He’s without a doubt the third-best player in the world at the moment and can take anyone in any court on a good day. I cannot understand how people just write him off easily.”

A few more Redditors said that Djokovic will now have a hard time winning the title. One remarked: “He doesn’t have the legs for a title run anymore, that being said, I wouldn’t expect anything less than a QF result”. Another said, “I think he should pack his bags and leave ASAP. Run as fast as possible, brother! You do not want to face the second coming of the grass god, who has yet to reach their prime. Sinner will be a nice sacrifice instead.” A third netizen said, “I just don’t want another finals appearance that ends in a three-set defeat. Not sure what the draw possibilities are, but he needs someone to take out Alcaraz, and then he can beat Sinner in the finals. OK, I’ll stop.”

Djokovic’s 2025 performance so far

Novak Djokovic was recently defeated by Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the semifinals of the 2025 French Open. This loss marked another missed opportunity for Djokovic to win another Grand Slam title. His last Grand Slam title was at the 2023 US Open.

Djokovic has been moving forward this season with a coach, following the end of his partnership with Andy Murray after six months.