Thailand chokes fuel route via Laos as border fighting with Cambodia spreads, undermining U.S. ceasefire push

BANGKOK/PHNOM PENH: Thailand’s military announced that it has stopped fuel shipments passing through the Chong Mek checkpoint into Laos, citing concerns that the supplies were being diverted to Cambodian forces.

The decision comes as clashes continue along the 817-km (508-mile) border between the two countries, with heavy fighting reported at multiple sites. Despite international calls for calm—including appeals from U.S. President Donald Trump—the violence shows no sign of slowing.

The fighting, stretching from dense forests near Laos to coastal provinces, has already forced over half a million people from their homes. In just eight days, at least 38 lives have been lost. A planned Southeast Asian foreign ministers’ meeting—where top diplomats from both sides might have discussed a ceasefire—has been postponed to Dec 22 at Thailand’s request, according to Malaysia’s foreign ministry.

Fuel and naval restrictions strain

Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for Thailand’s Defence Ministry, said fuel movement through Chong Mek has been halted after intelligence suggested the supplies could end up in Cambodian hands. “Our intention is not to cause impacts on the Lao people or government,” he emphasised, highlighting the delicate balancing act for Thailand in a region already strained by conflict.

Thai authorities are also weighing limits on naval vessels moving into “high-risk areas” of Cambodian waters, although shipments from other countries would not be affected. Cambodia relies heavily on imported fuel, with Singapore currently supplying the largest share. Thai exports, by contrast, have fallen sharply, dropping to just 30,000 tons this year from 180,000 tons last year.

Heavy fighting across land and sea

The conflict continues along at least nine points on the border, with intense exchanges reported in four provinces. Cambodia says Thai forces have employed drones, heavy artillery, and F-16 fighter jets, including airstrikes on Siem Reap Province, home to the iconic Angkor Wat. “The number of fighter jets and cluster bombs used by the Thai military has increased significantly,” said Cambodian Defence Ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata.

Thailand, with a far stronger military—including 28 F-16s and 11 Swedish Gripen jets—accuses Cambodia of violating the July truce. Phnom Penh insists it is defending its people from Thai attacks. With both sides fixed on their own motives, millions along the border live in ambiguity and fear, where a distinct route to peace stays in obscurity.