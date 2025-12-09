Teen becomes first foreigner stripped of long-term pass under Singapore’s tougher anti-vaping laws

SINGAPORE: A 15-year-old girl from Myanmar has become the first foreigner to lose her long-term immigration status under Singapore’s strengthened anti-vaping laws, after authorities found her in possession of an e-vaporiser pod containing etomidate, also known as a Kpod.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), the discovery was made on Nov 14 during a routine police check. In a joint statement released on Monday (Dec 8), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) revealed that the pod contained the illegal anaesthetic compound that has been increasingly detected in the black-market vaping scene.

Immigration status revoked, teen to be deported

As reported by CNA, the teen’s long-term pass has already been revoked. She has been issued a Special Pass so she can remain in Singapore temporarily to assist police with separate ongoing investigations.

Authorities stated that after police investigations conclude, she will be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore. Under the enhanced anti-vaping framework introduced on Sep 1, foreign nationals caught possessing or using Kpods—or who test positive for etomidate—face immediate cancellation of their passes, deportation and future entry bans.

The case marks the first time these expanded powers have been exercised on a foreigner.

A reflection of Singapore’s toughening stance on vaping

Etomidate-laced vape pods, which pose serious health risks including respiratory depression and loss of consciousness, have become a growing concern among regulators. The new framework aims to send a strong deterrent message, tightening penalties not just for trafficking and sale but also for possession and consumption.

Enforcement efforts have intensified this year, with authorities publicly signalling that minors and foreigners will not be afforded leniency if caught with restricted substances disguised as vaping devices.

Netizens react

Public reaction on social media has been swift, with netizens on Reddit expressing a mix of empathy for the girl’s family and firm support for the authorities’ response.

One commenter bluntly wrote that “she’s gonna regret this for life,” highlighting how the deportation and ban could severely affect a 15-year-old’s future, especially one who may have grown up largely in Singapore.

Others expressed sympathy for her parents, with some speculating that the family may have lived in Singapore for years. One netizen said, “Actually, for the parents, quite a poor thing, most likely they [have] settled down in SG [for] quite long already, but because of their kid, [they] need to go back to [their] war-torn country.” The remark reflects a wider conversation about how the consequences of such offences can ripple beyond the offender to their entire household.

Another Redditor stated: “This is so embarrassing as a Burmese person. Our country is already in a bad state and she wants to bring over the bad habits from Myanmar. I hope her parents have other means of sending her somewhere else.”

Still, there were Singaporeans who firmly supported the decisive action taken. Another user remarked, “Deported and banned from re-entering, she really messed up. Good on our authorities for being decisive. Any foreigners who flout the law should have this treatment.” This sentiment underscores a commonly voiced expectation that foreign residents must respect local laws, especially those involving drugs or restricted substances.

A landmark case likely to shape future enforcement

With the enhanced anti-vaping laws now in full effect, this incident, which is Singapore’s first deportation-related case involving a Kpod, signals the authorities’ firm intention to clamp down on high-risk vaping practices.

As both MHA and HSA emphasised in their joint statement, the government is prepared to use the full force of the revised framework to protect public health and deter further misuse, especially among youths.

The case is still under police investigation, and further details may emerge once proceedings conclude.

