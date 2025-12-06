// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Singapore News
Motorcyclist caught hiding 570 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes in multiple secret compartments

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint intercepted yet another smuggling attempt—this time involving a Malaysia-registered motorcycle packed with hidden stashes of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

According to ICA, the incident took place on Nov 20 and was shared on its Facebook page on Dec 5. Officers had directed the motorcycle for enhanced checks when they discovered 570 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes cleverly concealed across several modified compartments in the bike.

The rider, a 31-year-old Malaysian man, was arrested. Both the cigarettes and the suspect have been handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

ICA said the case underscores its ongoing effort to safeguard Singapore’s borders while ensuring that legitimate trade and travel remain smooth and secure.

Netizens react

The discovery sparked a wave of reactions online, with many expressing shock at just how much can be hidden inside a motorcycle.

One user wrote, “OMG, they can hide so many cigarettes in their motorcycle. Good job officers!”, while another said, “Keep it up!” in support of ICA’s vigilance.

Some commenters called for tougher penalties. One urged, “Time to reveal full identity and picture of the smuggler to deter future smuggling.” Another added, “Our law is too soft. Cane them, confiscate their vehicles, deport them after caning. Don’t waste our SPF resources.”

Others were simply curious about the economics behind such attempts, with one netizen asking: “How much can they make per trip?”

With frequent attempts to sneak contraband across the border, ICA reiterated its commitment to staying vigilant as the nation’s frontline defenders.

