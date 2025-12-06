LTA responds to citizen’s letter, says coordinated planning and demand management key to easing public transport load

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has issued a response to a letter by Mr Andrew Ee Changshun, who wrote about the challenges of managing Singapore’s public transport load and the need for better coordination across government agencies. In its reply, LTA said easing crowding on buses and trains requires not only new infrastructure, but smarter long-term planning and demand management across multiple ministries and agencies.

LTA stressed that a strong transport network is central to a liveable and connected Singapore. To help make sure that people can move easily between their homes, schools, workplaces and recreation areas, transport planning is integrated into the wider national urban planning framework.

This means LTA works closely with agencies such as the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Housing & Development Board (HDB) during Long-Term Plan and Master Plan reviews to align transport systems with land-use needs. The goal, LTA said, is to make sure new housing areas and upcoming developments are well supported by roads, bus routes and rail lines.

LTA also pointed out that its work extends beyond infrastructure. By planning regional centres such as Punggol Digital District and Jurong Lake District — along with new business nodes and well-designed towns — more jobs, amenities and schools are placed closer to where people live. This helps shorten daily trips and reduces pressure on peak-hour travel.

To further spread out demand, LTA introduced initiatives such as the Travel Smart Journeys programme, which encourages commuters in the North East region to shift their travel to off-peak hours. Government agencies also support flexible work arrangements like telecommuting and staggered hours, helping to ease the morning and evening rush.

However, LTA acknowledged that major transport projects are complex and take years to build. Unexpected events like the COVID-19 pandemic can also further delay progress. Because of this, the government must manage demand even as it expands capacity — including through measures such as free off-peak travel.

LTA added that sustainable solutions will always require close inter-agency collaboration to shape travel patterns and ensure transport keeps up with national development. It said it will continue working with partner agencies as it develops the next Land Transport Master Plan.

The response was signed off by Priscilla Chan, Group Director for Policy and Planning at LTA.

Why this statement matters for Singapore

This reply is important because it gives Singaporeans a clearer picture of how our transport system is actually planned. Many people feel frustrated when trains get crowded, or buses take longer to arrive, and it’s easy to think the solution is simply “add more”. But LTA’s statement explains that the real picture is much more complex.

Transport affects where we live, where we work, and how we move every single day. It also shapes the design of whole towns and neighbourhoods. By showing how different agencies must work together — from planning land use to managing peak-hour behaviour — LTA is saying that crowding can’t be solved by transport planners alone. It needs coordinated action across government, and even across how we choose to live and work.

Overall, the message is clear: easing crowding is a team effort — and the planning for it starts much earlier, and involves far more agencies, than most of us realise.

