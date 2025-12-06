ICA officers uncover massive cigarette haul hidden in car’s modified bumper at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: According to a post on the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority Facebook page on December 3, 2025, ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint have uncovered a major cigarette smuggling attempt on November 29, 2025. More than 300 cartons and 1,500 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden inside a Malaysia-registered car.

According to ICA, officers were acting on information from the Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC) when they pulled the vehicle aside for enhanced checks. During the inspection, Search & Examination officers discovered multiple modified compartments, including within the car’s bumper, packed tightly with the contraband.

The driver — a 27-year-old Malaysian man — was arrested. Both the cigarettes and the suspect have since been handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

What netizens are saying

The incident drew strong reactions online. Many netizens expressed both disbelief and admiration for the officers’ vigilance.

One commenter joked, “You think you can escape? This is Singapore!”, reflecting widespread confidence in border security. Another lightheartedly wrote, “Good job, well done. People still don’t know where the ICA installed the scanner sensor.”

Others took a tougher stance, with a netizen saying, “Caning is the best deterrent,” while another remarked on the ingenuity of the concealment attempt: “Every empty space has been used up.”

Despite the creativity of smugglers, this latest case shows that ICA’s layered detection methods and targeted operations continue to keep illegal goods out of Singapore.

