// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
30.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook / Immigration & Checkpoints Authority
Singapore News
2 min.Read

ICA foils attempt to smuggle over 2,800 e-vaporisers at Tuas Checkpoint, 55-year-old Singaporean under investigation

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: A 55-year-old Singaporean man is under investigation after Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Tuas Checkpoint intercepted a major attempt to smuggle e-vaporisers into the country on November 17, 2025.

According to ICA, officers had directed the Singapore-registered car he was driving for enhanced checks. During the inspection, more than 2,800 e-vaporisers and related components were discovered hidden throughout multiple compartments of the vehicle. The items were then seized, and the case has been handed over to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

ICA reiterated that border security is a key pillar of Singapore’s enforcement strategy against e-vaporisers, stressing that officers remain vigilant as “Guardians of Our Borders” to keep harmful and illegal products out of the country.

IMG 1111 e1764732962289
Photo: Facebook / Immigration & Checkpoints Authority
IMG 1112
Photo: Facebook / Immigration & Checkpoints Authority

E-vaporisers remain illegal in Singapore even for citizens

ICA’s recent seizures have largely involved foreign motorists, but the laws apply equally to locals. Under Singapore’s strict regulations, the import, sale, and possession of e-vaporisers and their components are strictly prohibited. Offenders can face hefty fines, and they may even have to face jail time, with penalties scaling up for smuggling or distribution.

See also  SG influencer overhears Korean men saying average-sized street dancers didn't feel cold 'because they were so fat'

Authorities have consistently emphasised that the ban is aimed at preventing the uptake of vaping, especially among youths, given Singapore’s zero-tolerance stance on such products.

Read related: ICA foils two smuggling attempts at Woodlands Checkpoint, seizing more than 2,600 e-vaporisers

Netizens weigh in: Frustration, sarcasm and calls for tougher action

Online reactions mirrored a mix of exasperation and dark humour. Some felt the penalties aren’t tough enough, with one commenter saying it’s “time to raise the penalty; obviously the current doesn’t deter these daredevils at all.” Another drew a comparison to drug enforcement, calling for the “appropriate sentence” since e-vaporiser smuggling is treated similarly under the law.

A few comments skewed towards satire, with one person suggesting: “Make him vape 24 hours nonstop,” while another bluntly declared, “Time to stop caning these smugglers,” hinting at the public debate over whether corporal punishment remains effective for such offences.

Others expressed appreciation for continued enforcement. “Thanks to ICA and CNB for keeping our country safe from drugs with all the vigilance and constant arrest, and yet they are still at it,” one netizen said, reflecting both gratitude and fatigue that such cases persist.

See also  ICA officers foil attempt to smuggle over 4,200 packets of chewing tobacco at Tuas Checkpoint

Singapore’s stance remains unchanged

This case reinforces Singapore’s firm position on this matter: e-vaporisers are illegal, and smuggling attempts, no matter how concealed, will be met with strict enforcement at the borders. These operations by ICA’s officers continue to emphasise that vigilance and early detection remain key in preventing prohibited items from circulating within the community.

Investigations by HSA are ongoing.

Read also: Twelve migrant workers arrested in overnight CNB raid at Woodlands dormitory

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Fire breaks out in Geylang renovation unit; student and guard unable to contain blaze

SINGAPORE: A fire recently broke out in a renovation...
Asia

Beijing’s warships linger in West Philippine Sea as Manila tracks persistent military presence

MANILA, PHILIPPINES: Nineteen Chinese warships, including frigates and destroyers,...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore fintech YouTrip expands to Australia to grow further in APAC

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based fintech firm YouTrip, currently operating in Singapore...

Reclaims Global to acquire freehold Serangoon building for S$38.8M

SINGAPORE: Singapore-listed Reclaims Global Limited announced on Monday (Dec...

‘I wake up anxious thinking of going to work’: Burnt-out employee asks if it’s ‘unreasonable’ to quit job after just six months

SINGAPORE: A young employee who has been in her...

Daughter discovers her mum is ‘being bullied into working overtime for free,’ reaches out to Singaporeans for help

SINGAPORE: A young woman is pleading for advice online...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //