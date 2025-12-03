ICA foils attempt to smuggle over 2,800 e-vaporisers at Tuas Checkpoint, 55-year-old Singaporean under investigation

SINGAPORE: A 55-year-old Singaporean man is under investigation after Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Tuas Checkpoint intercepted a major attempt to smuggle e-vaporisers into the country on November 17, 2025.

According to ICA, officers had directed the Singapore-registered car he was driving for enhanced checks. During the inspection, more than 2,800 e-vaporisers and related components were discovered hidden throughout multiple compartments of the vehicle. The items were then seized, and the case has been handed over to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

ICA reiterated that border security is a key pillar of Singapore’s enforcement strategy against e-vaporisers, stressing that officers remain vigilant as “Guardians of Our Borders” to keep harmful and illegal products out of the country.

E-vaporisers remain illegal in Singapore even for citizens

ICA’s recent seizures have largely involved foreign motorists, but the laws apply equally to locals. Under Singapore’s strict regulations, the import, sale, and possession of e-vaporisers and their components are strictly prohibited. Offenders can face hefty fines, and they may even have to face jail time, with penalties scaling up for smuggling or distribution.

Authorities have consistently emphasised that the ban is aimed at preventing the uptake of vaping, especially among youths, given Singapore’s zero-tolerance stance on such products.

Read related: ICA foils two smuggling attempts at Woodlands Checkpoint, seizing more than 2,600 e-vaporisers

Netizens weigh in: Frustration, sarcasm and calls for tougher action

Online reactions mirrored a mix of exasperation and dark humour. Some felt the penalties aren’t tough enough, with one commenter saying it’s “time to raise the penalty; obviously the current doesn’t deter these daredevils at all.” Another drew a comparison to drug enforcement, calling for the “appropriate sentence” since e-vaporiser smuggling is treated similarly under the law.

A few comments skewed towards satire, with one person suggesting: “Make him vape 24 hours nonstop,” while another bluntly declared, “Time to stop caning these smugglers,” hinting at the public debate over whether corporal punishment remains effective for such offences.

Others expressed appreciation for continued enforcement. “Thanks to ICA and CNB for keeping our country safe from drugs with all the vigilance and constant arrest, and yet they are still at it,” one netizen said, reflecting both gratitude and fatigue that such cases persist.

Singapore’s stance remains unchanged

This case reinforces Singapore’s firm position on this matter: e-vaporisers are illegal, and smuggling attempts, no matter how concealed, will be met with strict enforcement at the borders. These operations by ICA’s officers continue to emphasise that vigilance and early detection remain key in preventing prohibited items from circulating within the community.

Investigations by HSA are ongoing.

Read also: Twelve migrant workers arrested in overnight CNB raid at Woodlands dormitory