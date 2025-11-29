Twelve migrant workers arrested in overnight CNB raid at Woodlands dormitory

SINGAPORE: Twelve male foreign nationals were arrested for suspected drug-related offences during a major overnight operation at a migrant worker dormitory in northern Singapore, as reported by Channel News Asia (CNA). The raid, which lasted more than four hours from late Thursday into the early hours of Friday, took place amid periods of heavy rain and involved multiple agencies.

According to a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) press release, the 12 men — 11 Bangladeshis and one Myanmar national aged between 23 and 40 — were taken into custody following information received by the authorities. A 34-year-old Bangladeshi man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking and consumption, while the others were detained for drug-related offences.

For the first time, the media was allowed to accompany officers during a dormitory enforcement operation. CNA reported that the operation, although led by CNB, also involved the Singapore Police Force, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), reflecting a coordinated effort to clamp down on illegal activities.

CNB: “Drugs have no place in Singapore”

Speaking on the sidelines of the operation, Superintendent Xanthus Tong Hyeng Ji, Deputy Commanding Officer of CNB Enforcement J Division, told CNA that CNB remains committed to protecting the community, including migrant workers.

“This operation is part of our law enforcement efforts against drug abuse and trafficking and other criminal and illicit activities. Such activities will not be tolerated,” he said, as quoted by CNA.

He added that early detection helps prevent the spread of drug abuse, calling drugs “harmful and addictive” and stressing that they have “no place in Singapore – be it in the community, workplace, or residential premises”.

Investigations are ongoing.

Separately, the HSA told CNA that three foreign nationals aged 20 to 40 were found carrying 10 sachets of smokeless tobacco. The individuals were issued on-the-spot fines. HSA noted that possessing, purchasing or using smokeless tobacco is illegal in Singapore and carries fines of up to S$2,000.

Netizens react

Online reaction reflected a mix of worry, frustration and support for the authorities.

Some netizens questioned whether employers were doing enough to supervise or educate their workers, with one commenter asking: “The companies didn’t check on their workers or give educational advice?” Others raised concerns that some suspects might be involved in wider criminal activities, saying, “Must check to see if they are also a runner or supplier.”

Another user pointed out the potential safety implications for the public, noting: “These same workers could be those fixing MRT rail tracks at night.” The comment implied unease about whether individuals allegedly involved in drug offences might also hold roles involving critical infrastructure.

Many, however, expressed strong support for the enforcement action. One netizen wrote simply: “Well done. Enforce rules of law,” while another praised the operation, saying: “Good job, CNB! Hope they are not playing key roles in the employment given their potential for non-compliance… The companies would hopefully get someone to check on their work.”

Authorities say they will continue stepping up joint operations to keep workplaces, dormitories and the wider community safe from drug activity.

