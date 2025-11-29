LTA to refund road tax to 1,700 diesel GPV owners after discovering rate discrepancy

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be refunding road tax to about 1,700 owners of diesel and diesel-hybrid goods-cum-passenger vehicles (GPVs), after discovering that the wrong tax amounts had been collected for more than three years. The refund covers payments made between August 1, 2022, and November 30, 2025.

What went wrong?

According to LTA, the six-monthly road tax collected since August 2022 had been charged at S$372 for vehicles with a Maximum Laden Weight (MLW) not exceeding 3.5 tonnes, and S$487 for those above 3.5 tonnes. However, when legislative changes were made in 2020 to effect these rates, the amounts were mistakenly published as S$298 and S$390 instead. LTA only discovered the discrepancy in March 2025 and has now amended the subsidiary legislation so that the correct rates are reflected from November 30, 2025, onward.

How refunds will be made

Affected GPV owners who have already provided their bank account details to LTA will automatically receive their refunds through GIRO, while those registered for PayNow using their NRIC, FIN or UEN will receive the money via PayNow. No further action is required from these owners, and LTA will notify them through e-notifications, SMS, or hardcopy letters once the refund has been credited.

For owners who have not shared their bank account information and are not registered with PayNow, LTA will send them a notice prompting them to update their bank details on the OneMotoring website or to register their PayNow account with their bank and inform LTA.

Reminder about scams

In view of ongoing scam attempts, LTA emphasised that any notifications it sends will not include clickable links, and officers will not contact individuals by phone to request personal or banking information.

LTA apologised for the error and said it has introduced measures to strengthen internal processes to prevent such discrepancies from occurring again.

