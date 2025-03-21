MALAYSIA: A tech writer in the middle of their six-month probation is questioning whether they should push through or start job hunting again. After enduring burnout and toxic work conditions at a previous company, they hoped for a fresh start at their new job, which offered better pay and work-life balance. However, lingering bad habits, stress-induced procrastination, and a recent critical mistake have made them fear that their performance isn’t up to standard.

Despite recognising their issues and wanting to improve, they feel emotionally drained by working in the same industry and corporate writing style. With three months left in probation, they are uncertain whether to fight through and prove themselves or prepare to move on before it’s too late.

The long shadow of burnout

Burnout can have lasting effects, even after moving to a better workplace. The writer describes struggling to unlearn toxic behaviours from their previous job, where they were overworked and emotionally exhausted. Stress triggers old coping mechanisms, such as procrastination and difficulty communicating, which can make adjusting to a new company even harder.

This situation highlights a common challenge for professionals transitioning from toxic work environments: even when external conditions improve, internal struggles often persist. Overcoming burnout isn’t just about changing jobs; it requires addressing the mental and emotional toll left behind.

Imposter syndrome and fear of failure

One of the writer’s biggest concerns is a mistake they made at work, which they believe could lead to an extended probation or even termination. They fear that their past habits and performance struggles have ruined their chances of securing a permanent position. Given that they are still in their probationary period, every misstep feels magnified, adding to their stress and uncertainty.

This anxiety is compounded by their awareness of previous bad habits. They worry that these lingering behaviours have negatively shaped their employer’s perception of them, making it harder to recover and prove their value within the company.

However, it is important to recognise that everyone makes mistakes, especially in a new role. What matters most is how an employee responds to those mistakes; whether they take responsibility, learn from them, and actively work to improve. In many cases, managers are more interested in an employee’s ability to grow rather than expecting flawless performance from the start.

This situation also highlights imposter syndrome, a psychological pattern where professionals feel inadequate despite their qualifications and experience. It often leads individuals to doubt their abilities and magnify their mistakes, making minor setbacks feel like career-ending failures. Instead of seeing their probation period as a chance to learn and adjust, the writer’s self-doubt has led them to fear the worst.

The key question here is whether the company sees potential in their growth or if they are truly at risk of being let go. If their employer values improvement and sees their recent struggles as part of the learning process, they may still have time to turn things around.

However, if feedback from supervisors suggests that their performance is consistently below expectations with no clear progress, it might indicate that the role isn’t a good fit. In either case, seeking clarification from management about their standing could help them make an informed decision: whether to stay and improve or start looking for a new opportunity.

Reddit reactions: Should they stay or go?

The post sparked discussions about job security, personal growth, and recovering from workplace trauma. Some Redditors advised perseverance, while others suggested focusing on mental healing before making any big decisions.

One commenter urged the writer to remember the stress of unemployment before making a rash decision: “Imagine how stressed you are when you’re jobless. Two months of unemployment is probably not enough to scare you from putting yourself in that situation again. Try six to twelve months and see whether you still have the same train of thought.”

Others took a more encouraging approach, reminding the writer that mistakes are part of learning: “Stay strong. Don’t get demotivated by accidental mistakes. We all make mistakes, okay?”

Some advised focusing on mental recovery from the previous toxic job rather than making a drastic career change: “If you like your current job, stay. If you’re dealing with PTSD from your previous job, try to find a hobby to heal yourself internally. Don’t let your old job destroy your life. That’s why you left, isn’t it?”

Another commenter highlighted the importance of self-awareness and improvement: “Acknowledging your errors is the first step to improvement. Keep your head held high, and people will notice your positive changes.”

Finding the right path forward

The writer faces a difficult but common career dilemma: should they push through and try to improve, or should they accept that this job isn’t the right fit?

If they still see potential in the role and believe they can overcome their struggles, focusing on professional growth and proving their value could be worthwhile. However, if the work itself is draining and uninspiring despite good conditions, job hunting for a better fit might be the right move.

Ultimately, the decision hinges on whether the problem is the job itself or the lingering effects of past burnout. Recognising the difference will help them make the best choice for their career and well-being.

