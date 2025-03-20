MALAYSIA: Starting a first job is often a mix of excitement and anxiety, but for one fresh graduate, the experience has been anything but smooth. In a Reddit post, the new hire shared their struggles in a company where the human resources (HR) department is cliquish, the role is undefined, and the salary barely covers basic expenses.

While the new employee finds their colleagues generally fine, the real challenge comes from the HR department. According to the post, HR staff engage in gossip, micromanagement, and demand unnecessary tasks that even upper management never requested. Adding to the frustration, the poster claims they feel invisible to their boss, who barely acknowledges their presence.

Perhaps the most shocking revelation was the salary, only RM1,500 (S$452) after deductions, despite the employee holding a degree. This has raised concerns among netizens about fair compensation for graduates and the treatment of young professionals entering the workforce.

Reddit reactions: Some advice, some tough love

The post received numerous comments, with netizens divided between offering advice and delivering harsh realities. Some users sympathised with the new hire’s predicament, while others argued that such experiences are common in the working world.

One commenter responded bluntly: “Oh, you sweet summer child. This is the real world, learn to live with it, but I’m not saying every workplace is like this. There are some with good and decent people.” This sentiment suggests that while workplace toxicity exists, not all companies operate this way, and better opportunities can be found.

Others focused on the shockingly low salary. “RM1,500? What kind of job even pays that for a degree? My maid makes more than you in a month. For your own good, you should seriously consider quitting and finding something better. RM1,500 isn’t even the legal minimum wage in Malaysia, it should be RM1,700 at the very least.”

Many advised the poster to stay patient while actively seeking new opportunities. One comment read: “Hurts me to say this, but welcome to the real world. Just be patient, do your best, and scour LinkedIn and JobStreet every day. Hope you find a better place to your liking.”

Some users pointed out that workplace toxicity often stems from deep-seated issues within management. “Low self-esteem, superiority complex, insecurity, immaturity, unhealthy competition. That’s why you’re experiencing what you’re going through. Good workplaces may still have toxicity but at a very low level. Good HR in a good company will recognise toxicity and address it, but ultimately, it’s up to the bosses.”

How young professionals can navigate toxic workplaces

For fresh graduates experiencing similar issues, the best course of action is to balance patience with proactive job hunting. While enduring an unpleasant workplace for the sake of experience is sometimes necessary, staying in a toxic environment for too long can be damaging to mental health and career growth.

Networking, upskilling, and exploring better opportunities on platforms like LinkedIn and JobStreet can open doors to workplaces that value their employees. Additionally, understanding employment rights, such as Malaysia’s minimum wage laws, can help workers recognise when they are being unfairly treated.

As more young professionals share their stories, companies may eventually feel pressured to improve their workplace cultures and offer fair compensation. Until then, fresh graduates must be prepared to advocate for themselves and seek out employers who respect their contributions.

