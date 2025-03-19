MALAYSIA: A Malaysian job seeker recently shared a frustrating hiring experience, raising concerns over fair compensation and corporate pay structures. Initially, they had received a verbal job offer with a 19% salary increase, bringing their pay to RM7,700 (S$2,300) even though they asked for RM8,100. However, a week later, the company revised the offer to RM7,500, citing “internal salary balancing”.

The role in question, a deputy manager position at the CEO’s office, is ranked above an assistant manager. Given that assistant managers in corporate settings typically earn between RM6,000 and RM7,000, the candidate questioned whether they were being asked to take on a more senior role without fair compensation.

The situation raises critical questions: Is this a bait-and-switch tactic? Should professionals accept a salary cut after a verbal agreement? And how can job seekers navigate such negotiations effectively?

How to negotiate for better pay

If faced with a similar situation, job seekers should take strategic steps to ensure they receive fair compensation. First, they should request written confirmation of any verbal salary agreement as soon as possible. This prevents unexpected changes and provides clarity for both parties. If the salary is later adjusted, candidates should express their concerns professionally and ask whether the company can reconsider the original figure.

Industry salary benchmarks can also be used as leverage in negotiations. If assistant managers typically earn between RM6,000 and RM7,000, then a deputy manager should reasonably earn above RM8,000. Presenting market research and data-backed arguments strengthens a candidate’s position.

If a company remains unwilling to adjust the salary, negotiating beyond salary can be another approach. Job seekers can request additional benefits, such as performance-based increments, bonuses, more paid leave, or flexible working arrangements.

Most importantly, candidates should know when to walk away. Accepting a lower-than-market salary can negatively impact future earnings and career progression. If a company refuses to meet fair compensation expectations, it may be best to explore other opportunities.

Red flags to watch out for

While companies sometimes adjust salaries for legitimate reasons, certain warning signs indicate potential issues. A sudden pay reduction after a verbal agreement suggests a lack of proper internal approval or an intentional tactic to pressure candidates. A lack of transparency regarding the reason for the salary change is another red flag; vague explanations like “internal salary balancing” indicate that the company may not be acting in good faith.

Additionally, pressure to accept the offer quickly is a major concern. A reputable employer will allow time for negotiation and consideration. If a company insists on an immediate decision despite salary concerns, it may indicate a problematic work culture.

Redditors react: Take the job or move on?

Many netizens believe that if a company lowers an offer before a contract is signed, it’s best to walk away. The overwhelming response from Reddit users was to reject the offer outright because many felt that lowering a verbally agreed salary was an unethical hiring practice.

One Redditor was firm in their stance: “If you’re not desperate, just decline the offer. They are probably doing some psychology tricks to get you to accept lower pay.” Another added, “I would have rejected it the moment they offered lower than RM8,100.”

However, salary is not the only factor to consider. Some commenters suggested evaluating the job’s overall benefits, such as career growth, work-life balance, and job security. One person provided a more measured take: “Solely on the salary, it’s not that bad. RM1k increment is okay even though you can get RM8.1k somewhere else. Think about the working arrangements, environment, corporate ladder you climbed, etc., that you have right now. It might be worth it to stay. But if you want to look somewhere else, try RM8.5k minimum.”

One user was sceptical of the company’s tactics, stating, “If you’re not desperate, just decline the offer. They are probably doing some psychology tricks to get you to accept lower pay.” Another emphasised setting a higher salary benchmark, commenting, “If you want to look somewhere else, try RM8.5k minimum. I think RM8.5k is reasonable for an experienced assistant manager.”

This discussion highlights a broader career dilemma: Is it worth compromising on salary for better job stability and career growth? While salary is an important factor, job seekers must also consider long-term career progression, benefits, and work-life balance.

Is it worth it?

The decision to accept or reject a lowered salary offer ultimately depends on the bigger picture. If the company offers strong career progression, stability, or a prestigious brand name, it may still be worth considering. However, candidates should be cautious about being underpaid for a more senior role, as this could limit their earning potential in the future.

