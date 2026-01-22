// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Taxi driver jailed and banned for five years after failing to give way and injuring passenger

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A taxi driver’s failure to follow road rules led to a serious accident at an intersection without traffic lights. He did not yield to a lorry that had the right of way, and as a result, his female passenger was severely injured.

The 74-year-old driver pleaded guilty to one charge of careless driving and was sentenced to 17 days in jail. His licence will also be suspended for five years at all levels.

Case investigation details

According to case details reported by Lianhe Zaobao, the taxi was travelling on the road when it reached an intersection without traffic lights. Instead of stopping at the Stop Line, the driver continued to move forward and crashed into a lorry.

Due to the intensity of the crash, the taxi swerved to the left and deployed its airbags. The taxi’s rear windshield and left window were shattered, and the rear door was damaged. 

The taxi driver and the lorry driver were not injured in the accident. However, the female passenger of the taxi, who was then sitting on the left side of the vehicle, was seriously injured and suffered multiple lacerations to her face. She also had six broken ribs on her left side and a fractured left clavicle. Because of this, she underwent surgery and took 74 days of sick leave. 

Other news about road accidents

In similar news about life-changing accidents in Singapore, a female bus driver also failed to yield to another vehicle, hitting a motorcycle that was travelling in the opposite lane. The motorcyclist suffered multiple fractures and a punctured lung and is now in a coma.

The 52-year-old Chinese national driver pleaded guilty to one charge of careless driving and was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail.

