// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, January 19, 2026
30.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Bus driver turned right and collided with a motorcyclist, leaving the victim in a coma

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Another life-threatening accident happened on the roads of Singapore, and this time, it left a motorcyclist in a coma.

The tragic accident happened when a female bus driver failed to yield to another vehicle, hitting a motorcycle that was travelling in the opposite lane.

The motorcyclist suffered multiple fractures and a punctured lung and is now in a coma.

A 52-year-old Chinese national pleaded guilty to one charge of careless driving and was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail.

Furthermore, her driver’s license will be suspended for five years at all levels.

According to case reports, the accident happened at an intersection on Pioneer Road.

The report revealed that the suspect had been a driver for a public bus company for three years and was driving a group of employees to work at Carnegie Hall.

She was set to pick up migrant workers from a dormitory in the Pioneer Road area when the incident happened.

While driving, the bus rider failed to pay attention to road rules and regulations while turning right at an intersection and accidentally struck a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction.

See also  Dr Mahathir: In the World Court, Singapore would lose on water issue

According to CCTV footage from the Land Transport Authority, the motorcyclist had the right of way — when the suspect turned right, the traffic light turned yellow, and no green arrow appeared.

The 50-year-old victim was then rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, and medical reports stated that the motorcyclist suffered fractures to his right shoulder, right arm, left collarbone, spine, and eight ribs, which required surgery.

Unfortunately, one of the fractures was a rib that punctured his lung, causing lacerations to both lungs.

Moreover, the victim suffered a contusion to his right thumb and abrasions on both hands.

In other news, there was a similar accident where a 62-year-old garbage truck driver collided with an electric bicycle when he made an illegal right turn.

The 36-year-old e-bike rider was seriously injured and fell into a coma right on the spot. The victim was hospitalised for 51 days due to multiple fractures.

Read more about the story here.

See also  Maid tricked 81-year-old employer to reveal PIN, stole thousands from bank account

 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore job postings expected to continue downward trend in the near term: Indeed

SINGAPORE: Job postings in Singapore are expected to remain...

OpenAI to introduce ads to free and lower-tier ChatGPT subscribers to address soaring costs

SAN FRANCISCO: OpenAI said it will start testing advertisements...

Quiet cutting: How companies quietly remove staff without paying severance

SINGAPORE: Apparently, there is a new passive-aggressive way to...

SM Lee: “We must not think that just because last year was okay, our problems have gone away”

Singapore - We are told that we are in...

Singapore Politics

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

© The Independent Singapore

// //