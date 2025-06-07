Tavia Yeung joins Raymond Lam’s concert crowd, ends night with bus ride to hotpot

- Advertisement -

HONG KONG: Hong Kong singer-actor Raymond Lam is one fortunate dude. His Hong Kong Coliseum concert wasn’t just about awesome guest artists like his former co-star Linda Chung; he also had a huge crew of his famous pals there, totally rallying behind him, according to The Star. Talk about a great support system.

Out of all the people there on one of his concert nights, Tavia Yeung, a former TVB actress, was definitely among them.

Long-time friends

Yeung and Lam’s friendship goes way back – almost 25 years, actually! They’ve been pals ever since they graduated from TVB’s 13th acting class together. Their class really showed up in full force at the concert! We spotted so many familiar faces—Mat Yeung, Tsui Wing, Meini Cheung, Raymond Chiu, Jones Lee, Bond Chan, and Olivia Fu were all there too. It felt like a proper reunion.

Apparently, Yeung was spotted at Lam’s concert with some of her former classmates. And it’s not surprising they’re so close, considering they’ve actually acted together in a bunch of TVB dramas, including Golden Faith, Twin Of Brothers, Face To Fate, and The Mysteries Of Love.

According to 8days.com, Lam recognised Yeung in the crowd when she exclaimed, “See you at hotpot later!”

Hotpot after the concert

And just like she said, fans later saw the actress going for hotpot after the concert.Yeung and her friends took a public bus to their destination. She was actually wearing a purple face mask, but that didn’t stop passengers on the bus from recognising her.

Then, to make things even better, she posted a photo on Instagram showing her and her friends on their bus journey.

“What a night to remember! Lam’s concert was incredible—he really gave it his all. And as if that wasn’t enough, we headed straight to Tsui Wing’s afterward for some mouthwatering hotpot. Seriously, it felt like Lam actually put together a full-on Hong Kong Coliseum reunion specifically for our 13th intake So special.”

It was not certain if Lam joined Yeung for hotpot post-concert. It’s actually not that surprising, given that Yeung has celebrated her birthday with her old TVB acting classmates before, instead of with her husband, actor Him Law.

Tavia Yeung Sin-yiu (born August 30, 1979), also previously known as Tavia Yeung Yi, is a Hong Kong actress. She began her career after graduating from TVB’s acting classes in 1999, initially appearing in music videos and as an extra in TV dramas.

She gained recognition for her supporting role in Vigilante Force (2003), earning the TVB Anniversary Award for Most Improved Female Artiste.

Notable works

Her notable works include Moonlight Resonance (2008), Beyond the Realm of Conscience (2009), The Mysteries of Love (2010), The Hippocratic Crush (2012), and Silver Spoon, Sterling Shackles (2012).

Raymond Lam (born Dec 8, 1979) is a prominent Hong Kong actor and singer. He started his career in the entertainment industry after graduating from TVB’s 13th acting class in 1998, initially taking on minor roles and hosting duties.