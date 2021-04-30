Tan Tock Seng Hospital locks down second ward; 6 patients, 2 more staff test positive for Covid-19

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Six patients and two more staff members at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to nine.

On Thursday (Apr 29), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced in its daily Covid-19 update that TTSH has locked down both Ward 7D and Ward 9D due to a Covid-19 cluster that has formed on the premises.

A 46-year-old female nurse from the Philippines working at TTSH was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive on Wednesday (Apr 28).

She developed a cough, sore throat, and body aches on Apr 27 and sought medical treatment at the hospital.

It was reported that she received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Jan 26 and the second on Feb 18.

“The Covid-19 vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic disease for the vast majority of those vaccinated, but it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected,” noted MOH.

Following the detection of the Covid-19 case, TTSH locked down Ward 9D and tested the patients and staff working in the ward.

A doctor and three patients tested preliminarily positive for Covid-19. As a precautionary measure, all visitors, patients and staff working in Ward 9D will be placed on quarantine.

In its latest update, MOH highlighted that a 57-year-old male Singaporean, a patient at TTSH initially warded in 7D before being transferred to Ward 9D, tested positive for the virus.

As a result, TTSH has locked down both wards. Staff and patients in both wards are being tested.

MOH added that all close contacts of the cases, including patients, visitors and staff who have been in the affected wards, will be placed on quarantine.

TTSH has stepped up clinical surveillance of all inpatients who may develop fever and acute respiratory infections symptoms.

All patients and staff in other TTSH wards will also be tested for Covid-19 infection, including those who are asymptomatic, said MOH.

From Apr 29, no visitors will be allowed into the hospital except for critically ill patients.

“Our strategy is to aggressively test and draw a wide ring around the cases, to try and prevent further spread,” said MOH./TISG

