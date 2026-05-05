Tan Kiat How urges public to visit Bedok hawker centre, says no TB among staff

SINGAPORE: Tan Kiat How took to Instagram over the weekend to clarify a particular health issue at Bedok and encouraged the public to visit 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market, saying that there are no tuberculosis (TB) cases among the market staff, Heartbeat@Bedok, and at the Singapore Pools Bedok.

Mr Tan, an East Coast Member of Parliament (MP) since 2020, is a Senior Minister of State for Health as well as for Digital Development and Information.

Many people may be wary of visiting the area after the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) announced on Thursday (April 30) that mandatory tuberculosis screening will be carried out for tenants and workers of the three locations. Investigations showed that there have been 13 genetically similar cases across three clusters between January 2023 and February 2026.

The MP said in his May 4 (Sunday) video that he had just brought food for his family at 216 Market, which they would have for dinner that night.

“It’s very sad because many hawkers told me that they had prepared the whole day, but because nobody came, they have to throw all the food away, so I want to support them,” he said.

Mr Tan underlined that the 13 recently reported cases had not sprang up overnight but had been detected over the last three years. Additionally, the people who had gotten infected with TB are residents living around the area, some of whom don’t even live in Bedok but in other parts of Singapore.

“But they came to Bedok, they came to Heartbeat Centre, to the hawker centre,” and because they had come to a common area, “we wanted to have a precaution to test all our employees and hawkers,” he added.

He also cleared up the misconception that a person can contract TB by sharing a meal or having a conversation with someone.

“Actually, you require prolonged contact to get TB. Coming here for a meal like me, having a conversation with friends and hawkers, you won’t get TB,” he added, telling people not to worry and to come and support the hawkers at 216 Market.

“They hope to get your support,” Mr Tan said, waving his armful of plastic bags containing food from different stalls in the area.

Misunderstanding over the situation caused some hawkers to have fewer customers over the past few days, he wrote in the caption, adding, “For most of us, daily routines like having a meal can continue as usual. If you’re nearby, do drop by. Your usual kopi and meals are still here.” /TISG

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