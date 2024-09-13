Taiwan will not surrender amid escalating China threat

TAIPEI: In a defiant stance against the escalating threats from mainland China, the head of Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council, Chiu Chui-Cheng, declared on Thursday that Taiwan will never yield to the mounting pressure from Beijing.

Taiwan never surrenders

Chiu spoke at the Taipei Security Dialogue defence forum and emphasized the island’s unwavering commitment to defending its sovereignty and democratic values, stating unequivocally, “Taiwan never surrenders,” reported the Manila Times,

China’s persistent claim over the island as part of its territory and its refusal to rule out the use of force to bring the island under its control has fuelled tensions in the region. In recent years, Beijing has significantly increased its military and political pressure on Taipei, with near-daily incursions by warplanes, drones, and naval vessels around the island.

Chiu’s speech highlighted the “unprecedented pressure” the island faces. He warned that Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s policy is expected to become “more assertive and aggressive” as he seeks “national unification” with Taiwan, which Chiu identified as the root cause of risks in the Taiwan Strait.

Despite the shadow of 29 Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels, and one official ship detected around Taiwan in 24 hours, and the war games conducted by Beijing in May to simulate a blockade of the island, Chiu expressed Taiwan’s readiness to engage in dialogue with Beijing.

He called for talks “without any political preconditions based on mutual respect, dignity, and equality,” urging the Chinese leadership to show wisdom and flexibility for a win-win future for both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Will the tension between China and Taiwan ever end?

The level of tension is escalating. In 2024, the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party won a third straight term, and Beijing increased its diplomatic and military pressure on Taipei.

Some observers worry that a conflict between China and the US over the island may break out.

Despite Taiwan’s independence from China since 1949, Beijing still considers the island to be a part of its territory. While Taiwan continues to insist on its independence, Beijing has promised to use force if necessary in order to “unify” Taiwan with the mainland in the future.