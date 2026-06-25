Penang: Ex-deputy CM lambasts PAS for breaking opposition alliance apart

MALAYSIA: By acting undemocratically and leaving its partner, Bersatu, in political limbo, PAS is sabotaging its own coalition, says P Ramasamy, the leader of the Urimai party.

Ultimately, this internal power struggle heavily damages and weakens the entire opposition bloc, he adds.

PAS has taken total control of PN, which was dominated by Bersatu. It has also appointed a new breakaway party, the Parti Cinta Malaysia (PCM), which is openly opposed to the Bersatu leader Muhyiddin Yassin in PN.

And Ramasamy is being sarcastic about the prowess of the Islamists.

“PAS deserves a rare ‘appreciation’ for successfully weakening the opposition front merely to satisfy the egos of their leaders,” he said.

Urimai believes PAS should be given recognition for Bersatu’s service towards PN, instead.

Ramasamy said PAS’s actions within PN were not only undemocratic, but were also made at a very high price that affects the young opposition bloc.

He said, given the widening rift between PAS and Bersatu, the emergency PN meeting was expected to focus on the future of the coalition but was instead a listless meeting focused on admitting two parties into the PN fold.

“Discussions regarding the fate of Bersatu have been postponed to another date,” he said in a statement.

The entry of the two parties, Parti Cinta Malaysia (PCM) and Pejuang (headed by the son of Mahathir Mohamad), Mukhriz Mahathir. At least the PCM is seen leaning towards PAS, and this will diminish Bersatu’s clout in the alliance.

While Ramasamy says PAS has probably realised it is not a wise choice to fight Bersatu in the current state of affairs in Malaysia, the arrival of Muhyiddin at the PN meeting dampened the Islamists’ move against the latter.

“Ultimately, PAS may succeed in strengthening its control over PN, but at a high price, which is weakening the opposition coalition itself.

“As I stated before, PH and BN are probably smiling widely ahead of the election, given the increasingly visible chaos within the opposition.”