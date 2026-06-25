Over 100 Singapore influencers accuse marketing firm of owing them thousands

SINGAPORE: An international influencer marketing platform is facing mounting allegations of unpaid collaboration fees from content creators across Asia, with influencers in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and several other countries claiming they have not received money owed for completed campaigns.

It is estimated that more than 100 influencers in Singapore alone may be affected, with some saying they are owed thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars.

One Singapore influencer told 8world News that affected local creators have formed a Telegram group to coordinate information and discuss possible action. The group currently has 67 members, although she believes the actual number of affected influencers could run into the hundreds.

The influencer said she began working with marketing platform Partipost in 2022. According to her, payments were initially made on time, but problems began emerging around the middle of 2024 when overdue payments became increasingly common.

“I kept pressing them for payment, and the debt from 2024 was finally paid off in full in 2025. At that time, I was still working on their projects and thought they were just having temporary cash flow problems,” she said.

Partipost operates as a platform that connects brands with content creators. Influencers who successfully secure projects through the app are required to create content before receiving payment after the brand approves their work.

However, by the middle of 2025, payment delays reportedly resurfaced.

The same influencer revealed that she filed a claim with the Small Claims Court at the end of last year and managed to recover around S$1,500 in unpaid fees. As newer payments also failed to materialise, she recently filed another claim, with the outstanding amount now exceeding S$3,600.

Another Singapore-based influencer told 8world that she is owed more than S$6,000.

“I received money for some collaborative projects, but not for others, so I didn’t notice it at first. It wasn’t until a friend reminded me that I carefully checked the records,” she said.

According to the creator, the last payment she received from the platform came in September last year and amounted to only 10 yuan.

She also claimed that some campaigns required creators to place product deposits upfront, usually around 100 yuan per project, with assurances that the deposits would be returned together with the campaign payments. Those refunds have allegedly not been made.

The 36-year-old said another troubling development occurred in January this year when the Partipost Instagram account she regularly used to communicate with company representatives suddenly disappeared, along with previous chat records.

Following that, she said platform representatives began contacting creators through WhatsApp using phone numbers from multiple countries and territories, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan.

“I really find it unbelievable. Everything was clearly written down in black and white, and the company was still operating, but I never expected that I still wouldn’t get the money in the end,” she said.

She later discovered that some completed projects had disappeared from the platform’s records, had been cancelled, or showed that the remuneration due to her had been reduced to zero.

“We kept giving them chances, hoping the situation would improve, but they kept delaying payments,” she added.

Concerns about the company’s condition intensified after some influencers visited Partipost’s office on Cuppage Road in February and found that the office appeared largely vacant, with only one employee remaining on site.

“At that time, the office had no computers or desks and chairs, and it didn’t look like a normally operating company,” one influencer said.

Despite these concerns, the Partipost app remains operational, leading some creators to worry that new influencers may continue accepting projects without being aware of the alleged payment issues.

Another local content creator said company representatives continue to approach influencers about new campaigns. However, she claimed that once overdue payments are mentioned, communication abruptly stops.

The issue appears to extend well beyond Singapore. Content creators in Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand have also reported outstanding payments.

Malaysian media outlet Oriental Daily reported that five content creators recently held a press conference demanding that the company settle unpaid fees.

One Malaysian influencer said more than 350 creators in the country are owed a combined RM599,000, or about S$187,000.

She reportedly joined the platform in June last year and completed around 20 collaborations. Despite finishing the projects, she said she has not received any payment and is owed approximately RM10,000.

An article by Marketing Interactive reported that Partipost’s founder and president had previously said that debts owed to Malaysian creators would be cleared this year.

However, influencers claim that no payments have been received so far.

The dispute has escalated in Malaysia, where some affected creators have reportedly lodged police reports and sought assistance from political parties and government agencies.

Meanwhile, Partipost’s operations in Malaysia and Taiwan have reportedly ceased. Local employees in both markets have allegedly been laid off, with some still waiting for unpaid salaries.