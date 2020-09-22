Support online for Raeesah Khan after police issue stern warning

- Advertisement -

Singapore — There have been expressions of support online for Ms Raeesah Khan after she received a stern warning from the police on Thursday (Sept 17) about comments she made online in 2018 and earlier this year.

Ms Khan was fielded in the Worker’s Party team that won in Sengkang Group Representation Constituency in the General Election in July this year.

Two police reports had been filed against her during the election campaign concerning comments she made online in 2018 and earlier this year concerning race and religion. Ms Khan immediately issued a public apology.

On Thursday afternoon, Ms Khan took to Facebook to address the matter. She wrote that she had been called to the police station on July 27 and was interviewed by two investigation officers from 9 am to 1 pm.

She added: “Today, I was informed at the police station that I have received a stern warning and the decision has been made not to charge me in court. I had the benefit of support from my family and friends who helped me to understand the system, what I was being investigated for and how I could represent myself to the best of my ability.”

She reiterated that she had never intended to cause social unrest or division, and apologised again for having “said things in a manner that may have caused hurt to certain communities”.

She added: “I will continue to learn and hope to contribute to positive change in Singapore.”

In a Facebook post about the Sengkang MP, activist Roy Ngerng wrote that Ms Khan’s actions and attitude “show the mark of a leader”.

I feel sorry that Raeesah Khan has to keep apologizing over this matter, because we know that if she doesn't, the PAP… Posted by Roy Yi Ling Ngerng on Thursday, September 17, 2020

“Raeesah’s post shows much willingness to learn, this is a mark of a leader — perhaps there are better ways to call out racism, I don’t know. But the minority races in Singapore have had to dealt with the racism for some time now, and I think it’s perfectly understandable the anger over how their voices have been silenced over and over again…

“Raeesah has set an example on what a leader should be and I think it’s very admirable her courage, strength, and patience in handling this matter.”

Others, too, commented on Ms Khan’s FB wall.

/TISG

