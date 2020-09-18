Raeesah Khan responds to warning issued by police after investigation into comments on social media

- Advertisement -

Singapore—On Thursday, September 17, the police issued a statement saying the investigations into the Facebook posts from Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan had been concluded, with Ms Khan given a stern warning.

“The police have completed their investigations and in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, have issued a stern warning to Ms Raeesah Khan for the offence of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race,” the statement read.

Two police reports had been filed against Ms Khan during the campaign period for the General Election in early July concerning comments she made online concerning race and religion, after which Ms Khan immediately issued a public apology.

“My intention was never to cause any social division, but to raise awareness to minority concerns. I apologise to any racial group or community who have been hurt by my comments. My remarks were insensitive, and I regret making them.

I feel passionate about minority issues, regardless of race, and in my passion, I made improper remarks, and I have to be accountable for them.

I will fully cooperate with police investigations,” she said.

During the General Elections, a police report was made against two posts I made, one on 2 February 2018 and one on 17… Posted by Raeesah Khan on Thursday, September 17, 2020

On Thursday afternoon, the Sengkang MP took to Facebook to address the matter. She wrote that she had been called to the police station on July 27 and was interviewed by two investigation officers from 9am to 1pm.

Ms Khan continued, “Today, I was informed at the police station that I have received a stern warning and the decision has been made not to charge me in Court. I had the benefit of support from my family and friends who helped me to understand the system, what I was being investigated for and how I could represent myself to the best of my ability.”

She reiterated that she had never intended to cause social unrest or division, and apologized again for having “said things in a manner that may have caused hurt to certain communities.”

The MP added, “I will continue to learn and hope to contribute to positive change in Singapore.”

Ms Khan went on to write about what she had learned since getting elected, as she has met people “from all walks of life,” writing that talking to them has “been humbling, insightful, and have allowed me to understand how each one of us has an important role to play in creating a Singapore that is equitable, just, and compassionate.”

She added, “From these interactions, I have also learnt that as a leader, I have the power to start difficult conversations, and that it is vital to frame these conversations in a considerate and accountable manner. As an MP, I hope to use the appropriate platforms to speak out on matters concerning my constituents.”

Ms Khan ended her post by thanking those who have given her support at this time. —/TISG

