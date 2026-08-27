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In the Hood
1 min.Read

Strengthen enforcement: Residents raise concern over several illegally parked motorcycles blocking passageway, sparking safety concerns for people

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Illegal motorcycling parking in the covered walkway has been a problem for residents in Redhill for several months now, and this issue has been raising safety concerns for many.

One resident, a 56-year-old, reported to Shin Min Daily News that this concern started in April this year, and he admitted that he has never encountered a similar situation before in his more than 30 years of living in the area.

“Every time I pass by, I see four or five motorcycles parked there,” the resident claimed. 

Further investigations revealed that most of the illegally parked vehicles are electric delivery bikes, with delivery boxes at the rear. The riders reportedly leave their bikes along the sidewalk after finishing work late at night, with the vehicles remaining there until the following morning.

The resident emphasised that the rear boxes of the parked motorcycles are blocking the residents’ passage. Public passageways and corridors should maintain a space of at least 1.5 meters for people to pass by. 

With this, the town council admitted that they were aware of the situation, and that they have strengthened enforcement action. The authorities claimed that motorcycles should be parked in their designated parking spaces, and that covered walkways should be kept clear to have a safe passage for residents and pedestrians. 

“Over the past two months, in July and August, we have further strengthened enforcement and have issued summonses to nine riders who illegally parked their electric bicycles,” the town council declared. 

Furthermore, the town council stated that they will conduct regular enforcement actions to ensure that the walkways are safe and unobstructed. 

In another incident, an 86-year-old woman narrowly avoided being hit when part of her bathroom ceiling collapsed.

Her family heard a loud crash coming from the kitchen and bathroom before finding a 50-centimetre section of the ceiling on the floor.

Read more about the news story here

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