‘Cannot make or force someone to love you’: Singaporeans discuss when it’s time to let go

SINGAPORE: People often talk about how romantic relationships start, but they are barely ready for the possibility that feelings may simply fade away in time. Facing this shift in relationships can really be painful, especially if there is unreciprocated love.

With this, a netizen curiously asked on Reddit: “What would you do if your partner does not love you anymore, and you still love them… or vice versa?” The netizen further asked if it is right to set them free, or just pretend that it is not happening and continue to live in denial.

This started a very interesting discussion in the comments section as other people shared their thoughts, opinions, and own experiences. One netizen admitted that it is better to set them free, and pour all the love that you have for them to yourself.

“Break up. If not, they’ll eventually cheat, so what’s the point of holding onto something that does not cherish you? You will just get hurt more,” a netizen declared.

Another netizen suggested that people should talk about these kinds of concerns to their partners, or attend family/couple therapy to work on ways to resolve the issues. However, if one is unwilling to fix things, then it is time to let go.

“Honestly, I will ask my partner to give me a chance & try my best to make them love me again, probably give it 2 more months and if it doesn’t work then let them go… Cannot make or force someone to love you if they don’t,” a netizen admitted.

One more comment shared that mature love is not just merely about feelings. The comment further stated: “Effort is what mature love is. The effort to make it work, and to go through difficult times together. Ultimately, love is a decision. You decide to love a person because of many reasons, even in their difficult moments.”

“Never beg for love,” a comment concluded.

At the end of the day, true love requires hard work, and it takes both people in the relationship to straighten things out. However, if the relationship costs someone their dignity, and if there is only a one-sided connection between the couple, then facing the reality of letting go might be the best way to move forward, heal, and find peace.