Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 29

- Advertisement -

Gilbert Goh meets cleaner, 80, who says he’d rather earn $900/month than receive govt welfare $600/month

Activist Gilbert Goh took to Instagram recently to tell the story of an 80-year-old man who is still working as a cleaner despite his advanced age. The uncle, who is originally from Malaysia and was in a cheerful mood during the visit, told Mr Goh and his team that he “prefers to work as a cleaner earning $900/ month than receive government welfare of $600/ month as it’s insufficient.” Read more here…

Maid reveals that many helpers want live-out jobs, but one friend of hers says the commute is exhausting

A maid took to social media to talk about the pros and cons of a live-out arrangement. This means that the helper would go to work like any other employee, complete tasks, and then go home to their rented apartments.

In her post, she wrote that she saw many of her fellow helpers asking about stay-out jobs. “One of their reason is they want to go study on their off day without rushing out doing household in their employers house on their day off. As i understand stay out job is not kind of easy job to get especially if we are under work permit in domestic sector”, she wrote.

Read more here…

Girlfriend earning more than twice her boyfriend’s salary says he makes her feel small, accuses her of trapping him into applying for BTO

A girlfriend who wrote that there was a power struggle in their relationship took to social media asking if others had shared similar experiences. In her post, she wrote that they had been in a relationship for a year and a half, and felt that he was someone she wanted to live her life with. “Personally I believe that everyone is imperfect in some way, and that all relationships has its ups and downs in its lifetime. I’ve always been attracted to “drive”, to have someone not just to grow old together, but to “grow” together”, she added. Read more here…

Girlfriend says she wants to split the cost of BTO flat equally with her boyfriend but worries he won’t have any savings

A girlfriend who became worried about finances once she found out her boyfriend wanted to leave his high-paying job to pursue a Master’s degree took to social media asking others for advice. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the girlfriend wrote: “Stuck in my rs”.

The 25-year-old girlfriend wrote that her 26-year-old boyfriend wanted to leave his high-paying job to pursue his Master’s degree for 3 years. The pair have been in a relationship for three years. She added that they had just gotten their BTO flat, which would be ready in four years’ time.

Read more here…

“Next up… Prime Minister” — Netizens react to Lawrence Wong’s promotion to PAP deputy secretary-general

Netizens are reacting to People’s Action Party (PAP) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong’s promotion to the party’s deputy secretary-general, with a handful predicting that this takes him a step closer to becoming Prime Minister one day. “Next up…Prime Minister,” read a post shared on an online Singapore news forum on Monday (Nov 28). The news post featured a photo of Mr Wong with the words, “Guess who got promoted? Me.” written on it Above was the headline, “Lawrence Wong promoted to PAP Deputy Sec-Gen.”

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg