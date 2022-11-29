“Next up… Prime Minister” — Netizens react to Lawrence Wong’s promotion to PAP deputy secretary-general

- Advertisement -

Netizens are reacting to People’s Action Party (PAP) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong’s promotion to the party’s deputy secretary-general, with a handful predicting that this takes him a step closer to becoming Prime Minister one day.

“Next up…Prime Minister,” read a post shared on an online Singapore news forum on Monday (Nov 28). The news post featured a photo of Mr Wong with the words, “Guess who got promoted? Me.” written on it Above was the headline, “Lawrence Wong promoted to PAP Deputy Sec-Gen.”

Many online users predicted that the next step would be Mr Wong becoming Prime Minister. “Basically the next Prime Minister now,” said one, while another wrote, “Basically just make no big mistakes and the job is his in X number of months.”

A few others took a stronger approach, with one bringing up Mr Wong’s performance as the nation’s former Minister for National Development. “Is this the guy who screwed up his job at MND by reducing the number of flats launched per year to 17k?” wrote one, going further to compare Mr Wong’s work with that of Khaw Boon Wan who is also a former National Development Minister. “Undoing the good that Khaw Boon Wan did? He is going to become Prime Minister to screw Singapore?”

Another resorted to comparing Mr Wong to Minister for Education and Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing as well as to Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung, saying, “Lawrence Wong does not possess the commander-in-chief look and posture. Both Chan Chun Sing and Ong Ye Kung have them, but they just can’t see eye-to-eye. Funny – it’s only a job”.

