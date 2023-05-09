Stories you might’ve missed, May 9

PRITAM SINGH CELEBRATES 12 YEARS AS MP, TELLS AUNTIES DURING OUTREACH, ‘WHETHER YOU’RE CHINESE, INDIAN, MALAY, WE’RE ALL THE SAME’

SINGAPORE: Mr Pritam Singh, the country’s first official Leader of the Opposition, marked his twelfth year as a Member of Parliament in a Sunday morning (May 7) Facebook post showing a photo of himself stirring a large soup pot together with some workers at Geylang Serai Market.

Using the words “Hammer Outreach”, referring to his party’s outreach programme, Mr Singh, the Workers’ Party’s secretary-general, hashtagged his post #wpsg #exactly12yearssince7May2011 #kambingsoupforthesoul.

Read more here…

“SQ207 SIN TO MEL BREAKFAST. PATHETIC SIOL” — PASSENGER AIRS GRIEVANCE ONLINE

SINGAPORE: A dissatisfied passenger took to social media to share a photo of what breakfast on a plane from Singapore to Melbourne looked like.

The passenger took to an online news forum on Monday (May 8) to share photos of what breakfast allegedly looked like on flight SQ207. The photo featured a tray with yoghurt, a muffin and a piece of bread individually wrapped in plastic. “SQ207 SIN to MEL breakfast. Pathetic siol,” the post read.

Read more here…

COUPLE WHO ARE MOVING OUT CLAIM TOWN COUNCIL CLEANER TELLS THEM THAT THEY ‘NO LONGER ENJOY BENEFITS OF BULKY ITEM REMOVAL AT AMK’ BECAUSE THEY’RE NO LONGER RESIDENTS

SINGAPORE: A man and his wife separately posted their woes on Facebook to warn others living in Ang Mo Kio that if they are moving out, they’re no longer entitled to the benefits of bulky item removal.

Mr Victor Zee and his wife, Ms Elaine Ng, respectively wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE and Complaint Singapore pages on Saturday (May 6) about the problems they faced when throwing out bulky items into the rubbish chute at their block.

Read more here…

WOMAN ASKS IF NEA SHOULD ‘DO SOMETHING’ ABOUT ‘UNHYGIENIC SITUATION’ OF DIRTY TABLES INSTEAD OF PENALISING DINERS FOR NOT RETURNING TRAYS & DISHES

SINGAPORE: From June 1 onwards, those who eat at hawker centres, coffee shops and food courts but do not return their used trays and dishes will receive warnings and be fined, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said last month.

But one woman took to social media to ask why nothing was being done to ensure that cleaners thoroughly wiped and cleaned the tables and check whether contractors are engaging enough manpower to do the cleaning.

Read more here…

IN PARLIAMENT: SYLVIA LIM CALLS FOR FAIRNESS FOR SCAM AND MONEY-LAUNDERING SUSPECTS WHO MAY BE VICTIMS THEMSELVES

SINGAPORE: In Parliament on Monday (May 8), Workers’ Party MP Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) acknowledged that people’s lives had been devastated by online crimes such as scams, but she also asked for fairness for some suspects who may be victims themselves, for example, those who may be mentally impaired.

The Workers’ Party chair raised a few clarifications and concerns during the debate on the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) (Amendment) Bill and Computer Misuse (Amendment) Bill even as she voiced support for the Bills.

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg