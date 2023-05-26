Stories you might’ve missed, May 26

After Tan Chuan-Jin gets mistaken for Chan Chun Sing, he posts photo of the 2 of them together, identifying himself as the one with “buay song face”

SINGAPORE: Earlier this year, House Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin wrote in a Facebook post that he was surprised that he had been mistaken for Health Minister Ong Ye Kung since people usually mistake him for Education Minister Chan Chun Sing. More recently, a case of mistaken identity happened again. On May 23 (Tuesday), Mr Tan shared over social media that he had been “happily doing my run by the river” after working out at the gym “when two runners zipped by and “MR CHAN!!!” Rang out. Accompanied by a big smile and wave.” Read more here…

Bahn Mi shop owners lament that sales have dropped by up to 70% after rat was spotted near shop

SINGAPORE: The owners of the Bahn Mi Saigon eatery at Ang Mo Kio have lamented that their sales have plunged by 50 to 70 per cent after a customer posted a TikTok video of a rat scurrying around in the vicinity of their premises, last week. The management added that it has had to sack three employees as it is now unable to pay their salaries.

Amid ongoing investigations by the Singapore Food Agency, the owners of the shop have also decided to remove their dining in facilities and will only offer takeaway for all customers.

Heiress Kim Lim shows up at State Courts for jail-bound ex-husband

SINGAPORE: Heiress Kim Lim, the daughter of Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, was seen at the State Courts, where her ex-husband surrendered himself, facing imprisonment for illegal gambling and other major offences. Kim Lim’s former husband, Kho Bin Kai, was sentenced to two years and ten months in jail time and a $40,000 fine in early May. He pleaded guilty to three charges under the Remote Gambling Act and another two offences for dealing with the benefits of criminal conduct.

Pritam Singh: “The appropriate response to PAP dominance is to give Singapore a choice during elections”

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party Secretary-General Pritam Singh says that while his party accepts “the overwhelming dominance of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) today” in Singapore, in response it wants “to appeal directly to the people”.

This is done through “contesting elections and leaving it to the voters and having faith in their judgment. This is the path the Workers’ Party, its MPs, members, and its volunteers have chosen,” said Mr Singh, who was designated Singapore’s first official Leader of the Opposition after big wins by the WP during the General Election in 2020.

Zoe Tay shows off her beach body in a swimsuit; netizen says she is still the queen of Mediacorp

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, veteran artist Zoe Tay posted photos of herself in a swimsuit, revealing her sexy body despite her age. She stated in her post caption (translated in English): “Maintain a young heart, be a simple person, and enjoy the sun and warmth. This is how life should be.”

In the photos, Zoe Tay is seen happily enjoying herself and playing in the water. She also shared a jump shot with all smiles. It is really evident that she is having fun with her beach trip and enjoying good health with a nice physique.

